KINGSPORT – Symphony of the Mountains’ celebrated string ensemble, the “Mountain Strings,” goes on the road this month playing eight concerts in three states. Thanks to special grants the group will present free concerts in Jonesville and Big Stone Gap, VA on Saturday, June 26 as well as on June 27 in Kingsport and Bristol. They will also play two ticketed concerts in Banner Elk, NC on June 28 sponsored by the FORUM at Lees-McRae College.
The program includes a variety of styles of music including Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltz,” as well as music of Leroy Anderson, Georges Bizet and Fritz Kreisler. Treasured church hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer” will give time to reflect on the difficulties of the past year, a release says. The Finale of the concert is a medley of Appalachian tunes arranged by local composer Benjamin Dawson including an original work, the “Woodbooger Waltz.”
The tour schedule:
- Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. in Jonesville, VA at the Cumberland Bowl Park Amphitheater;
- Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in Big Stone Gap, VA at the June Tolliver Playhouse, home of “Trail of the Lonesome Pine”;
- Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. in Kingsport, TN at the Farmer’s Market;
- Sunday, June 27 at 7 p.m. in Bristol, VA at the Cumberland Square Park Amphitheater;
- and Monday, June 28 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Banner Elk, NC at Lees-McRae College.
Symphony of the Mountains will conclude its summer season July 23-25 with its ever-popular tour through Blowing Rock, NC, Wise, VA, and the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater in Kingsport, TN. For more information visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.