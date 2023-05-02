It’s time to get your wands out and your whips ready!
The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville is getting ready to host Harry Potter and Indiana Jones movie marathons.
This coming weekend will feature nearly 20 hours of movie magic with the boy wizard, Harry Potter, and his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger on the big screen. It’s the first time that the Capitol Theatre has hosted a movie marathon, officials say.
The Potter marathon was originally scheduled for mid-March, but had to be rescheduled for May.
On Saturday, May 6, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone” will get things kicked off at noon, followed by showings of “The Chamber of Secrets,” “The Prisoner of Azkaban” and “The Goblet of Fire.”
On Sunday, May 7, Harry’s spellbinding adventures will continue at 1 p.m. with “The Order of the Phoenix,” followed by “The Half-Blood Prince,” “The Deathly Hallows Part 1,” and ending with “The Deathly Hallows Part 2.”
General admission seating is $20 for a one-day ticket or $30 for a weekend pass. Tickets to the theater will open 30 minutes prior to each day’s first movie showing.
Attendees “must purchase the correct day ticket to enter if they do no purchase a weekend pass,” officials note.
The Harry Potter films are based on the best-selling novels by British author J.K. Rowling. They followed Harry Potter (portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe) and his closest friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) as they navigate the halls — and moving staircases — of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The trio eventually find themselves embroiled in a battle against the evil, dark wizard Lord Voldemort who wishes to conquer both the "wizarding" world as well as the "muggle" (non-magical) world.
In an earlier interview with Greeneville Sun contributing writer Tina Chudina, the Capitol’s executive director, David Horton, said he believes the Harry Potter movies remain popular today, nearly 22 years after the first movie was released because of their captivating storytelling.
“They tell the classic hero’s journey of a young boy who doesn’t even know his destiny, but has to forge ahead and save the world,” he said. “I think one of the biggest appeals is that the wizarding world co-exists alongside ours; that makes it strangely compelling. Anyone could be a wizard. And, it’s a basic good-versus-evil story with clear-cut villains and heroes.”
The marathon is open to all ages, although Horton noted that it will be a “long event,” ending at 11 p.m. both days.
“Movie-goers are welcome to come and go throughout the day,” he said. “It’s a movie pass so they can be stamped to get back in at any time.”
There will be 15-20 minute breaks between each movie, Horton added. “There’s also plenty of room so you can stand up or walk around during the movie if needed,” he said.
Movie goers are encouraged to dress in their favorite wizarding attire, if they wish. They are also welcome to try out a Butterbeer (butterscotch-flavored creme soda) at the theater’s concession stand.
INDIANA JONES
On Saturday, May 27, the movie binging at the Capitol will continue with the four movies of the Indiana Jones series, starring Harrison Ford.
The theater doors and concessions will open at 11:30 a.m. with the first movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
Following up “Raiders” will be “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” followed by “The Last Crusade,” and finally “”The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The event is expected to end by 11 p.m.
The films follow the swashbuckling adventures of archaeology professor and explorer Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr.
The first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” released in 1981, was set in 1936 and chronicles Dr. Jones as he sets off on a quest to find the religious artifact, the Ark of the Covenant, which, according to biblical scripture contains the stone tablets that Moses used to record the Ten Commandments from God. Dr. Jones’ mission is thwarted, however, by the Nazis who are also trying to located the artifact, which they believe would give them invincible power against their enemies and aid them in their quest to conquer the world.
The adventures of Dr. Jones will continue this summer with the release of a fifth movie in the series, entitled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which is scheduled for theater release on June 30.
Tickets for the Indiana Jones four-movie marathon on May 27 are $20 for an all-day pass, or $5 per movie.
“If you purchase a single ticket, you will not be permitted to enter the theatre until 30 minutes prior to that movie starting and must exit before the next movie is due to start,” theater officials say.
For more information about the movie marathons, call the Capitol box office at 423-638-1300.