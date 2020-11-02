The Institute of Museum and Library Services in Washington, D.C. recently nominated the Greeneville Greene County History Museum for an FY2021 National Medal for Museum Service award. For twenty-five years, the National Medals for museum and library service have honored outstanding American museums and libraries that have made extraordinary contributions to their communities.
IMLS, which was established in 1996, is an independent agency of the United States federal government. As stated in their website, “IMLS is the main source of federal support for libraries and museums within the United States, having the mission to create strong libraries and museums that connect people with information and ideas. IMLS works at the national level and in coordination with state and local organizations to sustain heritage, culture, and knowledge; enhance learning and innovation; and support professional development.” The organization’s vision is, “a democratic society where communities and individuals thrive with broad public access to knowledge, cultural heritage, and lifelong learning.”
Betty Fletcher, director of operations at the Greeneville Greene County History Museum, received notification of the nomination. She also received notification that on behalf of the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board, the Greeneville Greene County History Museum had been awarded a State Board Programming Grant in the amount of $1,000. Funding for the grant comes from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission and is administered through THRAB.
Visit The Museum’s website at www.TheMuseum.us or call 423-636-1558 for information. The Museum, located at 101 West Mckee St. Greeneville, TN is open to the public Tuesday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.