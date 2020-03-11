History came to life at the Greeneville Greene County History Museum Friday night, when more than 100 people gathered at the Museum for “100 Years of Voting: Women With Vision See 20-20.”
The event, a fundraising partnership between the museum and the Greeneville Theatre Guild, culminated in a rousing, colorful and humorously narrated presentation of the events leading up to the passage of the 19th amendment in 1920 that gave women the right to vote. A dinner preceded the performance.
“We’re thrilled to report that 107 people were in attendance!” said Amy Saxonmyer, public affairs chair for the museum. “The Museum and the Theatre Guild are two of many local organizations that rely heavily on donations. As such, the generous support from the local community that was witnessed at (Friday) night’s event is extremely appreciated.”
This year’s adult only event was truly a celebration of 100 years of voting rights for women and the men and women who labored to secure the amendment’s passage. The unique and educational performance, based on a compilation put together by local resident Kathleen Everett, combined humor and drama to lead the audience on a swift stroll through the events leading up to the victory of the Suffragette movement of the early 1900s through theatrical vignettes that brought history’s cast of characters from both sides of the issue to life.
The event was the second project in an ongoing series dubbed “Now and Then” events for which The Museum and The Theatre Guild come together and work in partnership toward achieving their mutual promotional and fundraising goals, according to a release. Each year these two groups utilize the diverse skills and talents available from within both organizations as they put together annual events that feature a variety of themes and theatrical performance activities.
