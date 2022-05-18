If art & crafts, classic cars, good food and live entertainment spark your interest, then downtown Greeneville is the place to be this weekend.
The Greene County Partnership’s 27th annual Iris Festival will feature more than 100 craftsmen and merchants selling all types of wares during this year’s event, officials have announced. Vendor booths will be set up down College Street and near the Greene County Partnership on Academy Street.
The Greeneville Iris Festival Facebook page has postings detailing many of the arts and crafts vendors scheduled to be on-hand at this year’s event.
FOOD VENDORS
Two food courts will be available offering a large selection of choices to treat your taste buds during the Iris Festival. Among the food vendors will be:
• Sno Biz –shaved ice, freshly squeezed lemonade, drinks and cotton candy;
• D&B Concessions – all things fried, such as blooming onions, potatoes, green tomatoes and funnel cakes;
• Temple of God Church – burgers, hot dogs, cheese fries and more;
• Munchie Machine – nachos and wraps;
• Wetzel’s Pretzels;
• Fork in the Road Concessions – burgers, hot dogs, smoked chicken, fried catfish, hush pupplies and all the fixings;
• Allen’s Sweet Paradise – fruit smoothies, slushies, frozen coffee, mochas, desserts and more;
• Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts (available Saturday only);
• Southern Craft Barbecue;
• Eshta Egyptian Street Food – wraps and plates of ta’ameya, chicken and lamb shawarma, moussa, red lentil soup, fava bean falafel and more;
• Spicy Chicken Mobile Kitchen – wings, chicken reuben, spicy grills cheese, chicken tacos and more;
• Chef Mo – smoked-sausage dogs, Philly cheese steak; quesadillas and beef brisket;
• Smily Swirl Ice Cream;
• What the Fluff Cotton Candy;
• Texas Twister Drinks;
• Jones Family Kettlecorn, and
• Grann’s Gourmet Apples.
MUSIC STAGE
Several musical acts are scheduled to perform. Saturday’s lineup will feature the Greeneville High School Jazz Band, 10:30 a.m.; Josh Miller, noon; the Magnificent Spiders, 1:30 p.m.; Josh Dean, 3 p.m., and Jason Lloyd, 4 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be music with the Asbury Praise Team, noon; the Celestial City Quartet, 1:30 p.m., and The Foundations, at 3 p.m.
DANCE STAGE
At the dance stage on Saturday, the lineup of performers will include: Winter & Co Dance Studio, 10 a.m.; the Roby Line Dancers, 10:45 a.m.; Dandy Lines, 11:30 a.m.; Dancer’s Unlimited, 12:15 p.m.; the Praise Cloggers, 1 p.m.; East Tennessee Tang Soo Do, 1:45 p.m.; the Trailblazer Cloggers, 2:30 p.m.; the Tennessee Foothill Cloggers, 3:15 p.m., and the Greeneville High School Color Guard Ensemble, 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the dance stage will feature the Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee, noon; Dancers Unlimited, 12:45 p.m.; the Steppin’ Out Line Dancers, 1:30 p.m.; the Appalachian Renaissance Faire of TN, 2:15 p.m., and Zach Wampler and Leanne Harkness, 3 p.m.
Members of The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee and local musicians will also be performing in various places among the festival crowd both days.
DRUM CIRCLE
Saturday visitors to the Iris Festival are being invited to come groove to the beat of their own drum at the Iris Festival Community Drum Circle.
This family-friendly event will “create a fun space to explore rhythm through games and spontaneous improvisation” from 2-4 p.m., organizers say.
The drum circle is being provided by the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It will be facilitated by Lorelei Goff, a drum circle facilitator, educated in the Arthur Hull method, with training under Christine Stevens, MSW, MT-BC, in drum circle facilitation and in leading healing drum circles.
The drum circle is open to the general public and all are invited to take part.
“Drop in for a few minutes or for the entire two-hour event. Instruments and seating will be provided. Participants are invited to bring their own percussion instruments and chairs as well,” a news release says.
To find the drum circle, look for signs in the courtyard of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main St. Parking will be available in the church parking lot. The courtyard can be entered from the parking lot or Main Street.
IRIS FESTIVAL WALK
The 2nd Annual Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will begin at First Baptist Church and wind through historic downtown Greeneville. The entry fee for walkers is $30 per person. A special group rate of $20 per person is available for groups of 5 or more.
CAR SHOW
The 7th Annual “Sundown on Depot,” car show, featuring cars, trucks, and bikes, will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Organizers of the show have pledged all their proceeds from the event to Holston United Methodist Home for Children. Registration for any vehicle in the show is $10. Additional information is available by visiting www.sundownondepot.com.
IRIS FESTIVAL PAGEANT
The 18th Annual Iris Festival Pageant will be returning this year. The pageant will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Greeneville High School. The pageant will feature eight different age categories ranging from 0-11 months to 16 years and older. For more information about the Iris Festival Pageant, contact Rhonda Humbert at 423-639-3819.
BICYCLE RIDE
The BRAGco. – Bicycle Ride Across Greene County – will kick off its inaugural ride on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. The 67.3 mile ride was “designed to display all of Greene County’s glory – from historic downtown Greeneville to the rolling hills of Greene County, and climbing and weaving along the Nolichucky River,” organizers say. The entry fee for the BRAGco. is $45 and is limited to 40 riders.
Major sponsors for the 27th Annual Iris Festival are Cornerstone Home Lending, Eastman Credit Union, The Greeneville Sun, Radio Greeneville, Donaldson, Rodefer Moss, Brolin & Bailey, Durham & Hensley, First Horizon and McInturff, Milligan & Brooks.
For more information on the various aspects of the festival, call the Partnership at 423-638-4111 or visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com.