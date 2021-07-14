Celebrate regional craft with WKMA’s “Music & Makers” festival August 7 from noon- 6 p.m. at William King Museum of Art. This family friendly event will feature music, beer, food, demos, vendors and more. Admission to the event and concert are free. Beer and food must be purchased separately.
From noon– 3 p.m., join artisans such as Gene Blevins, Melinda Fritts, Audra Rasnake and Michael Dees for demos on flint knapping, wheel throwing, paper piecing and chair caning. Living History Interpreter, Michael Henningsen, will be presenting William King Living History at noon, a release says.
Sit in on a panel discussion “Furniture Design and Function; 19th Century — Now” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Panelists include Amber (Clawson) Albert, Manager of Community and Academic Learning at Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Curtis Buchanan, historic chairmaker from Jonesborough and Annie Evelyn, contemporary furniture maker and co-founder of Crafting the Future, a collective of artists working together to provide equitable opportunities in the arts.
Music, presented by Middlefork Records, starts at 3 p.m. with Ron Short and the Possum Playboys, followed by Fritz & Co. Enjoy the bands or check out our staff-led tours of the galleries. Current exhibitions include “Tennessee Fancy: Decorative Arts of Northeast Tennessee 1780 — 1940,” “A Painting Tradition,” “Mastering Craft: Contemporary Concepts from Regional Makers,” and our permanent gallery, the “Betsy K. White Cultural Heritage Gallery.” Food and vendors will be present throughout the day.
No tickets required. Event is sponored by A Likely Yarn in Abingdon, VA. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 x113 to learn more.