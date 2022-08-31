American roots rocker Anderson East will be in concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Show time is 7:30 p.m.
The Alabama native is currently on tour in support of his fifth studio album, entitled “Maybe We Never Die,” a NPAC news release states. The album features the Billboard singles “Hood of My Car” and the No. 12 hit “Madelyn.”
Inspired by the music of Ben Folds, East “taught himself piano and wrote his first song in seventh grade, eventually working as a session musician and recording engineer after a post-college move to Nashville,” the release notes. In 2009, East self-released album, entitled “Closing Credits for a Fire” under his birth name Mike Anderson, but he later began recording under the stage name Anderson East upon the release of his subsequent EP “Fire Demos.”
His first, full-length album under his Anderson East moniker, “Flowers of the Broken Hearted,” was released in 2012. Featuring 15 songs, the critically-acclaimed album contains two CDs, one made up of “progressive-soul and Americana numbers” and the other with “a darker rock sound,” the release says. The New York-based, independent music magazine, “Consequence of Sound” has compared East’s voice on the album to “a raspier, more immediate Michael Bublé.”
East followed up “Flowers” with his major-label studio debut “Delilah,” which rose to the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s U.S. Heatseekers Chart and No. 7 of the U.S. Folk chart. Two of the album’s singles, “Satisfy Me” and “Devil in Me,” reach the Billboard’s Top 30.
His song “What Would It Take” also appeared on the soundtrack for 2017 film “Fifty Shades Darker,” starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.
Also in 2017, East scored his first chart-topping song with “All on My Mind,” an eventual Grammy Award nominee (for Best American Roots Performance) released ahead of his “Encore” album’s debut in Jan. 2018. The album’s single “Girlfriend” also became a top-five hit for East, helping to earn him the Americana Music Awards’ “Emerging Artist of the Year.”
East’s upcoming show in Greeneville will be opened by musician Aaron Raitiere.
Tickets to the show start at $30. They can be purchased online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.