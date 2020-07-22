Grady Barefield expects to see phase four of Veterans Memorial Park completed by Veterans Day but it all hinges on getting 180 more names for the newest stone.
“The virus has gotten us behind” said Barefield, chairman of the memorial, citing a slowdown in the construction process. “I wanted it up by the end of the summer but definitely by Veterans Day, depending on how the names continue to come in or not.”
Barefield explained that engraving on the newest stone can’t begin until there are enough names to fill the stone.
“I have to wait until we can get all the names on there for two reasons,” he said. “The cost factor, because the engravers would have to return multiple times, and also because the names are going on in alphabetical order. I need all of the names before I can start that process.
“We’ve already purchased the stone for them to go on. It’s just a matter of getting the names to be able to move forward.”
Grading for the expansion that will eventually include eight additional stone monuments reached completion last week. Barefield expects the foundation to be poured soon.
“Phase four is not the final phase,” he said, explaining that the layout of the stones in the new area will be arranged to accommodate a total of eight more stones. “It is specially designed so that no stone is obscured when visitors use the walkway to view the memorial. They will be staggered on three different levels. Wheelchairs will be able to get around the stones and up the walkway.”
This phase also includes making the pavilion handicap accessible.
The four stones already installed on the site, including stone D that went up in the fall of 2019, are arranged in a circle around the flagpole and contain 225 names on one side, honoring a total of 900 veterans so far. The eight newer stones will be arranged so that names can be engraved on both sides for a total of 450 per stone.
“Eventually, I’ll be building a directory down there to put up,” Barefield said. “Anybody wanting to come and find a particular name, they can look for it on that directory, see which stone it’s on and find it. Each stone has a letter on it. The next stone that goes up is going to be stone E.”
The project has been funded by community donations and a $50 fee to help cover the cost of the engraving.
“I want to express my appreciation for the community’s involvement and supporting this thing,” he said. “It’s a community effort to honor all of our veterans.”
That, Barefield said, is what drives him to keep the project going forward.
“To give veterans the honor they deserve for serving our country, whatever that takes, I’m willing to do it,” Barefield said.
According to Barefield, any veteran from any branch of the military with any connection to Greeneville is eligible, including reserves.
“You do not have been born here, any veteran that served at any time at all, living or deceased is eligible,” he said. “They don’t have to have been in a war. They don’t have to have been overseas. They just have to be active duty or have served and been honorably discharged and have some connection to Greeneville.”
Brochures that list details about the eligibility requirements and other information can be found at the main Greeneville post office. A $50 inscription fee helps cover costs for the engraving and maintaining the memorial. However, no fee is charged for veterans who were prisoners of war or are listed as missing in action.
Tax-deductible donations to assist in continued development of Veterans Memorial Park can be sent to Greene County Veterans Association, earmarked for Veterans Memorial Park, at P.O. Box 804, Greeneville, TN 37744.
For more information about fundraising efforts or including a veteran’s name on planned future monuments, call 639-3775 or email maxbare4ut@embarqmail.com.
Veterans Memorial Park is located on Forest Street between South Myrtle Street and Takoma Avenue.