The Greeneville Theatre Guild is producing its first show of the 2021 season, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” a comedy sure to bring a smile after the long cold winter. Directed by Laura Dupler, the story takes place at Nana’s New York apartment, where granddaughter Bridget is visiting for the summer. Unknown to her family, Nana supplements her retirement income by making lingerie and selling it from her apartment.
Bridget, played by Greeneville native Bree Rozar, learns of Nana’s secret boutique and must keep the secret from the nice neighborhood policeman, portrayed by R.J. McCollum, who has developed a bit of a crush on Bridget. Dr. Christy Hoeke, an educator with Greene County Schools, portrays Nana, who sees nothing wrong with either her wares or her lack of business license.
To make things worse, Nana’s landlord, played by David Hutton, would love to find a reason to evict her because her apartment is rent-controlled. Throw in a wise-cracking senior citizen named Vera, portrayed by Faith Rader and Theresa Dupler, a mixed-up delivery of goods, and a couple of surprise customers, and it’s an evening of light-hearted fun and laughter.
The cast is rounded out by theater veterans Gracie Weems, Loni Dinwiddie, Cole Wilt, and Erica Mysinger.
Shows begin Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. and continue through the weekend on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday April 11 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. They continue the following weekend as well, on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors 65 and older, students, and children. Tickets may be purchased online on the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s website (www.greenevilletheatreguild.org) or reserved by calling 423-470-2792. Tickets will also be available at the door. Seating is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, so that attendees may be socially distanced. Masks are required unless seated.