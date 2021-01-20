The latest exhibit of the Greeneville Arts Council features the watercolor renderings en plain air of Natalie Richardson Laux created between fall of 2019 and fall of 2020.
En plein air is French for “in the open air,” and describes a 19th century style of painting often associated with French impressionism.
“I surrendered to the overwhelming beauty of the North Eastern Tennessee area,” said Laux regarding this body of her work. “I moved from Texas to Greeneville, Tennessee, last year to be closer to family. I hadn’t created any work outside of school on ‘plein air,’ — painting nature outdoors, as you see and experience it, right then and there — since I had moved back to the States in 2003. I knew the area was pretty but I didn’t expect to be completely taken by it! The mountains — so lush, so fertile, so alive with infinite colors at sunrise; the endless sky with clouds that mimicked the mountains they sat above; the smell of pine, oak, black laurel, fertile dirt, rain forrest!
“Taking in the area with all my senses awoke what had been dormant in me for so long. I couldn’t help but surrender to the beauty, surrender to the Great Spirit, and take it all in. When I paint plein air, I am able to be completely present, living the present moment right then and there, feeling my heart and spirit just be with the Great Spirit and all its beautiful creations.”
Laux is a visual artist with a BFA from the University of Florida and mother of two daughters, Ani and Clara. She is a dual-citizen as she was born in St. Paul Minnesota and has lived in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the country of her mother’s origin. She started drawing and painting at age five and continues to do so every morning. She also works full-time with a public health non-profit and hopes to work as a full-time artist one day.
This exhibit will be available for viewing through Feb. 5 on the Greeneville Arts Council website: greenevilleartscouncil.org. For information on Greeneville Arts Council exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.