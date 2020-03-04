Maryville — National Geographic Live, National Geographic’s touring speaker series, and Clayton Center for the Arts are proud to announce “Life on the Vertical” with Mark Synnott, a climber and adventurer. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts on March 6. Tickets are available at claytonartscenter.com or by calling the Box Office at 865-981-8590.
Mark Synnott is a pioneering big wall climber and one of the most prolific adventurers of his generation. Currently, he is working to break scientific ground, reaching incredibly inaccessible environments in search of rare species.
Synott has traveled on nearly 30 expeditions to discover unclimbed and unexplored rock walls. He has made legendary first ascents of some of the world’s tallest, most forbidding walls, from Baffin Island to Pakistan. In Auyuittuq National Park, Mark completed the first ski descent of the South Face of Mt. Odin via a 5,000-foot couloir.
Synnott has been a contributor for both National Geographic Television and National Geographic magazine since 1998. He was the author of two feature articles in National Geographic magazine: “Impossible Rock,” a feature about exploratory rock climbing expedition to the Musandam Peninsula in Oman, and “Sins of the Aral,” a feature article about the disappearance of the Aral Sea in Uzbekistan.
Synnott works with The North Face Research, Design, and Development team and lectures frequently on his life as a professional climber and explorer. He is a certified mountain guide and the owner and director of one of the premier guide services in the east—Synnott Mountain Guides.