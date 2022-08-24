Tickets are on sale now for Jonesborough’s 2022 National Storytelling Festival, which is celebrating 50 years of storytelling excellence this year.
“The world’s most respected event of its kind since its founding, the festival is a three-day showcase of an oral tradition that has deep historical roots and exciting new expressions,” event organizers say in a news release.
“Thousands of people from across the country are expected to attend,” they add.
Since it’s founding in 1973,, the National Storytelling Festival has taken place in downtown Jonesborough on first Friday of October.. The event was moved online in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year’s return to in-person storytelling makes the Festival’s 50th anniversary an even more joyful occasion,” organizers say.
“Every year, the Festival reunites old friends and generations of families whose tradition is to meet up and enjoy a weekend of live storytelling together,” says Susan O’Connor, ISC Director of Programs. “Many have told me that they think of the Festival as a kind of homecoming, and we’re just delighted to welcome them back. We’re planning some great surprises.”
Dozens of featured storytellers will be on hand, drawing on traditions from all over the world. Appalachian stories and music will be well represented, as will performers from abroad, the deaf community, indigenous traditions, cowboy culture, and much more. Most performances are outdoors, with ample seating under big-top tents.
“Spending time in Jonesborough during the Festival weekend is such a vivid reminder that our nation and our world are made up of so many different kinds of stories,” says ISC President Kiran Singh Sirah. “We have to listen to all of those voices to truly understand who we are. It’s really special to have that opportunity.”
The Festival offers flexible ticketing options, with everything from day and weekend passes to individually priced tickets for single events. Tickets for one of the most beloved Festival traditions, al fresco Ghost Stories (October 7 and 8, at 8 p.m.), are just $10.
For anyone who can’t attend the live events in person, a virtual ticket for recordings of select programming will be available later in the month.
In addition to special events that are part of the Festival, a number of world-class storytelling workshops and two pre-Festival concerts—with storyteller Donald Davis and the folk music duo Rising Appalachia—will take place in the days before the event’s official launch. All pre-Festival events are priced separately.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.storytellingcenter.net/festival or call 800-952-8392.