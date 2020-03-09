Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, NC is visiting Greeneville, TN, March 12 & 13, 2020 with their acclaimed show African Folktales. This year’s Bright Star production of African Folktales is sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, a non-profit cooperating association, which supports Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The public is invited to a free evening performance of African Folktales, which will take place at 7:00 pm, Friday, March 13, at the St. James Episcopal Church, 107 W Church St, in downtown Greeneville. A small reception will be held immediately following the performance.
African Folktales is a 45-minute production that brings to life the vastness of the African landscape and a variety of clever animals. Join Akili and Jabari, two talented African griots (story tellers), as they share these exciting tales celebrating the rich African culture. Their stories, which have been traditionally passed down by word of mouth, are told with imaginative costumes and lots of audience participation. Celebrate world cultures, literature and the art of interactive African storytelling with one of the brightest shows in the Bright Star repertoire!
Performances are also scheduled for the Greeneville YMCA on Thursday, March 12, at 4 pm, and for the Boys and Girls Club on Friday, March 13, at 4:15 pm. These performances are limited to members of the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club.
Each year, Bright Star Touring Theatre serves nearly 1,000 audiences in schools, theaters, libraries, museums and more across the country. Information about their
interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides and more is available online at www.brightstartheatre.com. For more information, please call (423) 639-3711 ext.2.