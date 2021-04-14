Plant ecologist and garden educator Lisa Wagner, will present “Native Plant Gardening in Small Gardens and Containers” on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. This program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, see the SAPS web page: saps.us/. Registration deadline is noon on Thursday, April 15.
Many of our native species are well-suited to small spaces, lending themselves to natural garden vignettes in decorative containers, by entrances or around mailboxes, a release says. Slow-growing shrubs and compact perennials are easiest to use, but larger-growing natives are also suitable when used in annual or short-term plantings. Combining plants in small spaces doesn’t have to be complicated, but benefits from using nature’s inspiration to create pleasing naturalistic designs and supports our native pollinators. Join Lisa Wagner to learn about her favorite natives and design strategies for small gardens and containers.
Lisa Wagner served as Director of Education at the South Carolina Botanical Garden, Clemson University for over 20 years. A plant ecologist by background, with a Ph.D. in Botany from UC Berkeley, she’s interested in native plants, sustainable gardening, public education, and promoting habitat restoration, as well as being a passionate gardener. She does frequent presentations and classes as a volunteer, on a variety of topics including gardening for nature and creating a native woodland garden. Her blog, Natural Gardening, found at www.naturalgardening.blogspot.com, reflects her observations about gardening and the natural world.
Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions.
SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. For more information see saps.us/.