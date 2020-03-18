Due to concerns about the conoravirus, the gardening lecture by William Cullina, "Native Plants in Context: ecology, diversity, and interconnection,” scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 7 pm, at the Kingsport Higher Education Center, has been cancelled.
"We just learned that the University of Pennsylvania, where Cullina is F. Otto Haas Executive Director of the Morris Arboretum, has banned all University-related travel in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus," a release says.
Southern Appalachian Plant Society plans to reschedule the lecture next year.