Due to concerns about the conoravirus, the gardening lecture by William Cullina, “Native Plants in Context: ecology, diversity, and interconnection,” scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at the Kingsport Higher Education Center, has been cancelled.
The University of Pennsylvania, where Cullina is F. Otto Haas Executive Director of the Morris Arboretum, has banned all University-related travel in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) plans to reschedule the lecture next year.