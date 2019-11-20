Jonesborough’s Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner, hosted by the Heritage Alliance, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. Multiple seating times are available at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Now in its 42nd year, the dinner is a unique event, combining fine food, rich history, and great entertainment, a news release said. Proceeds from the Progressive Dinner help ensure that the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance remain accessible to a wide range of audiences. Proceeds from this year’s event will help grow the Hands-On with History initiative to bring artifacts and programs into the classroom.
This year, the evening begins at the historic Oak Hill School, a one-room schoolhouse that serves as the heart of the Heritage Alliance’s educational programs.
Each of the following courses are set in a former school, including Academy Hill, now remodeled condominiums, the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School, once a school for the African American community during segregation and now an arts center for the region, and the Warner Institute, an 1850s brick structure that is now a private home.
Two of the locations have not been featured on the dinner in over 10 years, the release said.
Seasonal music by several area musicians, including the Jonesborough Novelty Band, gourmet food, camaraderie and fun are the hallmarks of thr popular event, the release said. One seating time has already sold out, so early ticket reservations are urged.
Tickets are $85 per person, and seating is limited. Online ticketing through the Town of Jonesborough is available at jonesborough.com/tickets.
Reservations are also available by calling 423-753-1010. To make a reservation for a table of 6 or more, contact the Heritage Alliance directly at 423-753-9580 or info@heritageall.org.
Further information can also be found online at www.heritageall.org.