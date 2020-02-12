Valentine’s Day is about spending time with someone you love. Sadly, there are dozens of dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society that will be spending Valentine’s Day alone — dogs and cats that have found themselves unloved and unwanted through no fault of their own, that are full of love, but have no one to share it with.
The shelter dogs and cats have asked me to share with you, five reasons they would make a great date for Valentine’s Day.
1. Dogs and cats love unconditionally and do not judge.
2. Dogs and cats make great listeners. You can tell them anything and your secrets will be forever safe.
3. Dogs and cats make great “snugglers” and won’t complain about what you watch on television.
4. Dogs and cats are forever loyal to the one who loves them. You will literally have a friend for life.
5. Dogs and cats make great dinner dates. They are always happy to sit with you while you eat and will happily accept a bite or two from your plate.
If you do not already have that special dog or cat for your Valentine’s Day date, come see us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. You just might find your perfect date. The dogs and cats pictured in today’s Accent would love to be your Valentine! Prepare to fall in love and Happy Valentine’s Day!
During the month of January, I am proud to announce that we had 120 dogs and cats find their “love” and “furever” homes. Getting these 120 dogs and cats spayed or neutered will help with stopping the cycle of unwanted animals here in Greene County. By adopting from us, you not only give a dog or cat a loving home, you make kennel space for another dog or cat in need of shelter.
I want to thank everyone for sending us their Have A Heart ornaments for our Valentine tree! This fundraiser lasts throughout the month of February, so mail your ornament and donation to us today! Your donation helps save the lives of homeless dogs and cats. If you would like to be added to our mailing list, give our staff a call after noon Tuesday to Saturday 423-639-4771 or stop by to pick up an ornament to add to our tree. Come visit our Adoption Center to see the dogs and cats that have been helped because of you.
Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at GGCHS!