ABINGDON — “Architecture can act as a metaphor for our bodies. From the foundation to its walls to its doors and windows. We design structure like a mirror of ourselves,” commented artist Mark Bradley-Shoup in a release about his new exhibit, Grounded, which opened at William King Museum of Art on March 4 and will run through April 25. Grounded focuses primarily on the exploration of architectural form and how it interacts with space.
Using oil paint, Bradley-Shoup’s work is marked by bold color, crisp lines, and a feeling of vague familiarity. The concept of shelter, protection, and architecture as a vessel to provide such functions is at the core of what Mark Bradley-Shoup is attempting to interpret. Bradley-Shoup is intrigued by Brutalist architecture in particular as it embraces structural elements over decorative design. New Brutalism emerged after WWII in Great Britain as part of its reconstruction efforts. Bradley-Shoup looks at these forms as an analogy for civilization’s current condition.
William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week: Mon.-Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is free. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.
