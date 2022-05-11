A new exhibit at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is shedding light on a fraternal organization for Union veterans who fought to preserve the United States during the American Civil War.
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) was founded in 1866 by a Civil War surgeon, Dr. Benjamin F. Stephenson, of Springfield, Illinois. The organization’s membership was “limited to honorably discharged veterans of the Union Army, Navy, Marine Corps or the Revenue Cutter Service” who had served during war-time between April 12, 1861 and April 9, 1865, according to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War website.
From the time of its founding in 1866 through the end of the 19th century, the GAR grew in membership and spread nationwide. It was organized into state-level departments and community-level posts, including eight posts here in Greene County:
• the Burnside Post No. 8 in Greeneville;
• Post No. 24 in Romeo;
• Post No. 27 in Greeneville;
• Post No. 48 in Caney Branch;
• Post No. 51 in Mosheim;
• Post No. 52 in Warrensburg;
• Post No. 83 in Chuckey, and
• Post No. 90 in Jearoldstown.
Despite Tennessee becoming a Confederate state, the majority portion of Greene County’s population, primarily outside of the town of Greeneville, were Union sympathizers during the American Civil War. A sizable number of Greene County men enlisted with the United States military forces and fought against the Confederacy during the four-year conflict.
According to Greene County historian Tim Massey, more than 3,400 Greene Countians served in the Union army during the American Civil War. This number included United States Colored Troops as well as soldiers who changed sides during the war, he added.
The number of Confederate soldiers from Greene County was around 1,700, Massey said.
“So Greene County was 2-to-1 pro-Union,” the historian said.
By the end of the 19th century, the national GAR fraternal organization included more than 409,000 members and had evolved into a powerful voice in American politics. Among its many initiatives, the organization advocated for federal pensions for veterans and voting rights for black veterans.
MONUMENTS
The GAR also undertook numerous projects such as educational outreach regarding the Civil War and monument building to commemorate the sacrifices of the Union soldiers and their families.
One such GAR monument continues to stand today on the lawn of the Greene County Courthouse honoring Greene County’s Union soldiers of the American Civil War. The granite and bronze monument, which was erected by the GAR Burnside Post No. 8 of Greeneville, features a Union soldier standing in tribute to those from Greene County who enlisted in the Civil War from 1861 to 1865 and fought to preserve the country. (This writer’s great-grandfather, John R. Warren, was among the Union soldiers from Greene County.)
An inscription on the side of the GAR monument’s base reads: “In the hour of their country’s peril, they were loyal and true.”
On June 14, 1917, a newspaper article in The Searchlight of Greeneville, reported on the monument committee’s capital campaign, which was being led by Newton C. Myers, president; W.H. Piper, Esq., secretary, and J.E. Hacker, treasurer. The article said that a 10-foot square piece of land had been donated by the county to house the monument on the courthouse lawn. It also said that the expected cost of the monument would be $2,500.
“It is eminently fitting that the brave and loyal men who helped to save this government and who enlisted from this county should receive that distinction that their memories are entitled to receive,” the article continued. “Let this monument of granite and bronze be one that will reflect honor upon the cause for which they battled.”
GRAVE MARKERS
Grave markers for GAR members were another type of memorial that the fraternal organization funded. One of these historic grave markers became the catalyst for the GAR exhibit now on display at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
A weather-worn metal marker with the letters “GAR” inscribed on it was discovered several months ago, during a cemetery clean-up project by the Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club at the historic Myers-Trobaugh Cemetery on Pruitt Road.
It was eventually learned that the grave marker represented the GAR Burnside Post No. 8 of Greeneville, the same GAR post responsible for erecting the Union monument on the courthouse lawn.
“The exact grave on which the marker had been placed is unclear,” said Lynn Hartman, of the Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club. “However, at least four Union veterans are known to be buried there.”
Based on tombstone inscriptions, Hartman said these four individuals were:
• Lt. Jacob M. Myers, of the 1st Tennessee Cavalry;
• J.L. Greenlee, of Company D, 4th Tennessee Infantry;
• T.F. Kerbaugh, of Company D, 4th Tennessee Infantry, and
• G.S. Smeltser, of Company F, 4th Tennessee Infantry.
Further investigations revealed that Myers and Kerbaugh were members of the GAR fraternal organization.
Because the metal marker was not found at a particular grave, it was not known exactly where it belonged in the cemetery, Hartman said. The decision was then made by the club to donate the marker to the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum in order to preserve and protect it.
As a replacement for the original grave marker, replica markers were made and placed at the cemetery during a special ceremony held April 2. Each of the veterans buried at the cemetery, including ones from the War of 1812, were also honored with a U.S. flag and a rose. Several descendants of the veterans were in attendance at the event.
The historic grave marker found at the Myers-Trobaugh Cemetery is now a focal artifact within the history museum’s new GAR exhibit, which also includes photographs of local GAR members and other memorabilia related to the organization’s former existence in Greene County.
On May 5, 1868, the national GAR Commander-in-Chief, General John A. Logan, called upon GAR members to begin annually honoring the United States’ war casualties with a special day of remembrance, beginning on May 30.
The first remembrance ceremonies were called Decoration Day. Today, we know it as Memorial Day, a national holiday observed on the last Monday of each May to honor our nation’s fallen military heroes.
In honor of Memorial Day, consider visiting the new exhibit at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum sometime this month and learn more about the Grand Army of the Republic.