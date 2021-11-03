A recently reestablished music venue in Greene County is booking local and nationally-known talent to bring to audiences at affordable prices.
Located in the southern part of the county at 3220 St. James Road, the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James hopes to bring wholesome, family-type entertainment to people living in those communities “and beyond,” as one organizer put it.
The former school auditorium sells tickets to its events for $15 each in an effort to bring crowd-pleasing entertainment to that rural part of the county. The venue also has a “pay it forward” program where people can purchase tickets for those unable to afford the $15 ticket price per concert.
Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, built in 1936 as part of the former St. James School, is operated by the St. James Community Center, which is a non-profit organization, making ticket prices tax deductible.
“We’re trying to get the community behind it,” said Phyllis Shelton, a volunteer and St. James Community Center board member, adding that she wants everyone to feel welcome. “This is an old-fashioned, vintage entertainment venue. We just want to get the word out we have clean, family entertainment. We want God’s love to permeate the place.”
Thanks to local sponsors and anonymous donors, well-known groups have been scheduled to perform.
The season schedule for the auditorium includes: The Chris Johnson Band (modern country, with line dancing), Nov. 20; The Isaacs (gospel), Dec. 18; Classy and Grassy and The Flying J’s (bluegrass), Jan. 22; the Luke Malone Band (southern rock), Feb. 19; Backwoods Country (classic country), March 19; The Blue Highway Band (bluegrass), April 16; and the one-man show about Eugene Wolf’s upbringing in Greeneville called “The Book of Mamaw,” May 28.
St. James Community Center Board Member Brenda Olafsen said the upcoming concert by The Isaacs in December is close to being sold out.
Organizers say proceeds from ticket sales, sponsors and donations will allow renovations to continue on the former school auditorium, which seats 299 and is owned by the St. James Lutheran Church.
“We need a new floor and our own sound system,” she said. “If anyone wants to help with donations, that would be great. That’s part of the continuing upgrade we hope to do. These are expensive propositions.”
The money will also help support the costs for artist fees, advertising, and printing.
LOCAL TALENT OPENS SEASON
Bandit Bridge performed the first concert of the season Oct. 23, playing classic songs from the 60s and 70s to an enthusiastic crowd of just over 50 people. Whistles, cheers, and applause came from the audience, some of whom sang along or got up and danced.
The band is led by lead vocalist and guitarist Nick Fillers, who grew up in, and lives in, Greeneville. A member of The Fugitives for 10 years before founding Bandit Bridge, he also runs a dog-training business, Disciple K9, in Greeneville.
The four-member band belted out familiar tunes, including “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up,” “Green River,” “Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton, “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers, the catchy “867-5309” by Tommy Tutone, and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Fall on a Sunny Day)?” made popular by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Fillers joked early on in the performance on Saturday night, “The good thing about shows like this is you get (a truthful) audience reaction to how you’re playing because everyone’s sober.”
Linda Harris, who lives off the Newport Highway, danced and said she enjoyed the performance.
“This is my kind of music,” the 74-year-old said, clearly excited.
STAGE RENAMED TO HONOR KISER
Olafsen announced that the performance stage, once the scene of countless graduation ceremonies during St. James School’s existence, would be named in honor of Johnny Kiser, who graduated from St. James School in 1960 and passed away in August 2013.
While still a student, Kiser often gave impromptu performances during school hours, she said.
Kiser went on to form a band which performed at the then school auditorium. He played older, classic country music with his band and performed across Tennessee, and in Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, New York and Ohio.
According to Olafsen, Kiser and his band opened for, or performed with, such recording artists as George Morgan, George Hamilton IV, Conway Twitter, Anthony Armstrong Jones, Tex Ritter, Jerry Lew Lewis, Ray Price, Connie Smith, Del Reeves, Charlie Louvin, Billy Crash Craddock, The Stoneman Family, Janie Frickie, the Osbourne Brothers “and many more.”
She said Kiser’s biggest thrill was working with Merle Haggard.
“The theater was usually packed. People loved the band,” she said of Kiser.
He performed regularly in Gatlinburg and maintained a standard of high morals, according to Olafsen. He played extensively during the 60s and later before retiring in 2004.
“Johnny sang Elvis songs. He could sound like, and look like, Elvis,” she said.
A tribute to Kiser was organized in 2020 but then cancelled due to Covid fears.
For more information visit www.appalachian-auditorium.org or call (423) 312-4392.