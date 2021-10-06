Tennessee State Parks announced the launch of its first paint by numbers kit in collaboration with Paint the Town by Number.
Designed by an art teacher in Nashville, these kits are great for all ages and skill levels. Once framed, each hand-painted masterpiece will bring a cheerful and unique splash of color to your home that’s one-of-a-kind.
The colors and their names evoke peaceful scenes from Roan Mountain. From Swimmin’ Hole to Laurel Bloom each color tells a piece of Roan Mountain’s story. The kit is the perfect activity for a camping trip or afternoon in a sunny spot by the lake. The compact paints make for easy transport and minimal cleanup.
This paint by numbers kit will be appreciated by anyone who loves Roan Mountain, unique art, or calming activities, a release says. All the tools needed to create a stunning work of art are included. The best part? A portion of the proceeds supports Tennessee State Parks. Grab a kit online today and start painting!