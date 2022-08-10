Looking for one more summer adventure with the family?
There’s still time to visit the brand-new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery at Grandfather Mountain and enjoy a list of new programs and events perfect for all generations, a news release from the nature preserve says.
Grandfather Mountain is known for its “Mile-High Swinging Bridge, animal habitats, 360-degree views and immersive programming meant to inspire exploration and conservation of the natural world,” the release notes.
WILSON CENTER
“Open to the public since late June, the Wilson Center nearly doubles the size of the original museum’s public space with 10,000 square feet of new education space.,” the release continues. “New exhibits include a 3D interactive map of the mountain, flora and fauna walls with field guide touch screens, a hands-on demonstration of wind speeds and other exhibits focusing on the mountain’s natural history and geology.”
Outside the center, guests can enjoy new learning spaces, including an amphitheater with terraced seating and a pavilion, as well as a new botanical garden, the release adds.
With the opening of the Wilson Center, park naturalists and educators are adding to the schedule of daily programs included in park admission.
In addition to “Random Acts of Science,” new for kids and families, “Ramble With a Naturalist” and “Naturalist Talk” are perfect for families and adults, officials say.
“Ramble With a Naturalist” occurs daily at 2 p.m. and includes a short stroll with a naturalist for seasonal topics such as wildflowers, weather, pollinators, butterflies, fall color and more.
Starting this fall, the “Naturalist Talk” program will be held daily at 3 p.m. It will focus on topics such as rare plant and animal species, conservation efforts on the mountain and the history of the area.
CAMPFIRE STORIES
Grandfather Mountain Campfire Stories is another new event that includes stories told around a campfire from interesting figures in the realms of science, conservation and environmental education, all while experiencing the wonders of Grandfather Mountain in the dark. The 2022 event takes place the evening of Aug. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m., with presenter Gordon Warburton, a retired wildlife biologist and black bear project leader for the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.
“The purpose of Campfire Stories is to bring in experts from the conservation field to come and tell their stories and share the experiences they’ve accumulated throughout their careers,” said John Caveny, director of education and natural resources with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We want to show how fun the field of conservation is.”
Campfire Stories complements Grandfather Mountain’s Grandfather Presents speaker series but at a smaller scale and in a more intimate and informal setting.
The event begins with guests watching the sunset from Cliffside Overlook, where interpretive park guides will be available to share their own knowledge about the natural wonders of the mountain.
The group then heads down to outside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery to enjoy s’mores around the campfire and hear stories from Warburton.
Warburton worked for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission for 35 years and participated in the research and restoration efforts of several species, including deer, turkey, peregrine falcons and others. His career also involved the conservation of public lands in Western North Carolina, as well as conservation work in Peru.
“Gordon has done a lot of work in the scientific community studying bears, turkeys and other creatures,” Caveny said. “He’ll be sharing some of the interesting things that have happened throughout his career with the hope of inspiring guests, fueling their passion for nature and letting them see how fun and exciting the field of conservation can be.”
In-park transportation is not provided – participants will use their own vehicles to drive up and down the mountain. Much of guests’ time will be spent outdoors, and the program is held rain or shine. Guests should be prepared for a variety of mountain weather conditions and temperatures. Appropriate clothing, equipment and footwear are important. Jackets are needed on many summer evenings.
This event costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Registration is now open. Grandfather Mountain Campfire Stories is limited to 20 participants.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/event/grandfather-mountain-campfire-stories.
Visit www.grandfather.com for more information about the nature preserve and special programs offered there.