The Appalachian Auditorium, located in the St. James community of southern Greene County, has announced the lineup for its planned 2022-23 season of shows.
The event schedule is packed with a variety of musical genres, comedy and even a bit of magic, event organizers say.
A news release lists the following show dates with details about the planned performances:
• Sept. 17 — The 2022-23 season kicks off with East Tennessee’s favorite sons, the Dugger Band, performing their well-known hits along with new songs. The popular brothers will be joined by guest star “Daddy” Dugger. The Dugger Band performed at the Appalachian Auditorium in February, 2022, and the venue received a barrage of requests wanting them back.
• Oct. 15 — The Fall Showcase features local talent with fine bluegrass from Lonesome Pine and traditional country hits from Backwoods Country. Special guest Luke Malone rounds out this night with Southern Rock favorites... think Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers. This night is in keeping with the Auditorium’s desire to highlight local talent as well as having entertainers from around the country.
• Nov. 19 — The smooth sounds of brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed are honoring the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy. The brothers, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy since 2016. They say, “The music of the 50s and 60s are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that the Everly’s contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story,” and they do just that with timeless hits like “Bye-Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “All I Have to Do is Dream”.
• Dec. 17 — The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, a bluegrass-gospel troupe led by Dove Award- winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Elizabeth Long and veteran picker/all-around entertainer Little Roy Lewis, will perform. Based out of Lincolnton, Ga., the Lewis family is often referred to as the “first family of bluegrass gospel.” The duo cites Earl Scruggs, Marty Stuart, Patty Loveless, Merle Haggard, George Jones, John Hartford, and Mac Wiseman as influences. Long began honing her musical chops at a very young age, and is proficient on fiddle, guitar, autoharp, bass, banjo, and mandolin. In addition to five albums produced together, “Lizzy” issued a solo album, Blueberry Pie, in 2015 that peaked at number two on the Billboard bluegrass chart.
• Jan. 21 (NPAC) — After a sellout crowd at the Appalachian Auditorium in December 2021, The Isaacs are returning to Greeneville on January 21 at NPAC. In honor of this phenomenal Christian family band, the Auditorium won’t be hosting a January 2023 event in order to encourage its audience to enjoy The Isaacs once again. Those tickets are at www.npacgreeneville.com.
• Feb. 18 — Ben Seidman is the only person in history to be named the Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. After several thousand performances at numerous luxury casinos, Seidman became known as a powerful staple of the Vegas entertainment scene. His residency at Mandalay followed three-seasons consulting for Mindfreak on A&E, during which he worked full-time, designing illusions for Criss Angel. He guest starred on the Netflix Original Brainchild produced by Pharrell. He was the highest rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the title Entertainer of the Year. He spent three months in Stockholm, Sweden writing and directing magic for SVT, the biggest TV channel in Sweden. Now based in Los Angeles, Ben continues to travel bringing his one-man show across the world. His interaction with the audience is amazing. He will leave you wondering how in the world he did that, while you fall out of your seat with laughter!
• March 18 — Get ready to clap your hands and stomp your feet with Songs of the South, the high energy Alabama Tribute Band. Thrill to hits like “Mountain Music”, “Feels So Right”, “Tennessee River”, “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas”, “Angels Among Us”, “Roll On” and the all-time favorite “Dixieland Delight”. You can bet there’s a fiddle in this band!
• April 15 — Johnny Cash lovers don’t want to miss Gary West’s scintillating show “For the Love of Cash”. National touring artist Gary West delivers a unique and dynamic tribute to Johnny Cash and pays homage to such legends of country music as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and others. To be clear, Gary West is NOT a Johnny Cash impersonator, though at times he sounds hauntingly like “the Man in Black.” West is an ENTERTAINER whose enchanting stage presence has enraptured audiences from coast to coast as one of the top-billing tribute shows in the country today. Gary West and his band The Nashville Players is comprised of veteran Nashville session musicians who spent their careers working with some of the greatest legends in country music.
• May 27 — Back by popular demand, The Flying J’s and Classy and Grassy close out the season to entertain us and put a smile on our face. Classy and Grassy are 12 and 16 and will shock you with their bluegrass prowess. Dedicated to classic bluegrass, they look and sound like miniature Bill Monroes! The Flying J’s will do – whatever the Flying J’s want to do! Count on some oldies and country and dancing with lots of comedy mixed in.
The mission of Appalachian Auditorium is “to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at a reasonable ticket price,” event organizers note in the news release.
The auditorium’s head volunteer, Brenda Olafsen, notes, “The mission is only attainable through our generous sponsors, especially considering we are non-profit. Providing stellar entertainment like we are delivering for only $15 ($20 at the door) is something we know we can do with continuing support from our local leaders and the business community.”
Volunteer Phyllis Shelton adds, “There is so much craziness in the world today. What would it be like to have a place once a month that goes back to a time when families and old (and new) friends could get together and let the music and entertainment sweep away all of our cares for two hours? What would it be like to expose our children to a place like that? Well, we have that at The Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. Come and see!”
Appalachian Auditorium at St. James is located at 3220 St. James Road, in southern Greene County. From State Route 321, turn onto St. James Road at the Nolichucky River bridge and go 3.5 miles. The venue will be on the right.
Tickets are on sale now at www.appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392.