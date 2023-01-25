Tennessee offers endless adventures to check off everyone’s travel bucket list.
The official 2023 Tennessee Vacation Guide is available now to help plan visits in the Volunteer State. The interactive guide is available as a free printed guide or e-guide at TNvacation.com or at any of the state’s 16 Welcome Centers, it’s an essential insider’s guide to the best of Tennessee, state tourism officials say in a news release.
The guide can help “visitors choose their own Tennessee vacation, from the great outdoors to world-famous cuisine, or legendary live music to thrilling theme parks,” the release notes.
Inspiration flows through 150-plus pages with details on sites from across the state:
• Outdoor adventures including America’s most-visited national park, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in East Tennessee; ziplining in one of the country’s largest urban parks at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, or traveling the historic Natchez Trace in Middle Tennessee.
• Family friendly and “kid-reviewed” attractions, including theme parks, water parks, zoos, science museums and safaris.
• Made-in-Tennessee spirits — everything from whiskey to wine to craft beer.
• Tennessee’s rich history, including 14 statewide stops on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
• The state’s lasting impact on music history and all genres of music, including blues, folk, country, hip-hop and more
The Franklin, Tenn.-based Journal Communications, Inc. produces the guide, which is distributed to nearly 500,000 visitors annually. The cover was hand-illustrated by VMLY&R Associate Design Director Mars Denton.