What's New In Entertainment

This combination of images shows promotional art for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” premiering Aug. 18 on Disney+, left, “House of the Dragon,” premiering Aug. 21 on HBO Max, center, and “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a 10-part docuseries which began airing Monday, Aug. 15, on Hulu.

 Disney+/HBO Max/Hulu via AP

Trending Recipe Videos