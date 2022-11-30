New Christmas Tunes

This combination of album cover images shows, top row from left, “Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule” by Louis Armstrong, “A Very Backstreet Christmas” by the Backstreet Boys, “Pickin’ On Christmas,” Davis Causey & Jay Smith, “Winterlicious” by Debbie Gibson, bottom row from left, “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas,” by Chris Isaak, “Santa Baby” by Alicia Keys, “Holidays Around the World” by Pentatonix and “Merry Christmas, Love” by Joss Stone.

 Verve, BMG, Strolling Bones Records, Stargirl Records, Sun Records-Virgin UMG, Alicia Keys Records, RCA, S-Curve Records via AP

Trending Recipe Videos