Visiting new places is something that has always sparked a sense of adventure in me.
My first ever airplane ride came when I was a child and traveled with my family to San Diego, Calif., where my father’s aunt lived. Seeing the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean for the first time was awe inspiring — as was tasting my first-ever taco on that trip!
Last year, I decided to travel solo for the first time to a city that had long sparked my interest — London, England. It was an incredible experience, indeed! The boat ride up the River Thames, the sights from the London Eye, and the Duran Duran concert at Hyde Park were all checks off my bucket list.
This coming year I’m resolving to take in some more new places for the very first time. Instead of heading to the West Coast or flying 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, though, I’m planning to remain a bit closer to home and visit few places within a day’s drive from home.
VINYL PIES PIZZA
To mark New Year’s Day on Sunday, I decided to take the short drive from my Houston Valley home across the mountain to Hot Springs, N.C., and try a new pizza place on Bridge Street. Called Vinyl Pies Pizza, the eatery dishes out brick oven pizza with “Greatest Hits” themes.
Being a devoted “Duranie” since the 1980s, I was hyped to see “Hungry Like the Wolf” pizza (featuring pepperoni, sausage, bacon, olive oil and pesto) on the menu. For the Billy Idol fans, there is the “White Wedding” pizza with chicken, mushrooms, spinach alfredo sauce and mozzarella. (I want to try it on my next visit!)
Other “Greatest Hits” included a breakfast pizza with a nod to the Rolling Stones called “Start Me Up,” a BBQ chicken and bacon pie called “Baby Got Back,” and a spicy “Some Like It Hot” pizza with chili peppers, hot sausage, black olives and jalapeños.
The hit list continued on with other great selections, including some “Pour Some Sugar On Me” dessert pizzas. The next time you’re in Hot Springs, you should give it a try!
Restaurant hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed on Wednesdays. Visit www.pizzaatvinylpies.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram under “Vinyl Pies Pizza” to learn more.
In the coming weeks and months, I’m planning to take in some more sights, sounds and foods from around the region. As I do so, I plan to take plenty of photos and share details of the sites within the Accent section — just in case any readers would like to follow in my footsteps and take a day-trip to check them out as well.
BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM
One of the places that I have long meant to visit, but haven’t made it there yet, is the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, in Bristol, Va. Being an aficionado of old-time country music, one would think that I was there when the doors first opened in 2014. But, no, I haven’t been there — yet.
An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum tells the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. These recording sessions helped to introduce the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and other old-time country artists to a wider market of music consumers, and thus sparked the fire of country music.
In addition to learning the history of musical genre through various interactive exhibits, visitors to the BCMM can also “give classic songs a modern twist at the mixing station, become a music star in the sing-along station, and listen to contemporary versions of Bristol Session songs,” the museum’s website notes.
The museum also frequently hosts live music performances and guest lectures, such as the upcoming “History of the Banjo” program with author Kristina Gaddy set for Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. Visit https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/ for more details about the museum and its upcoming events.
SYCAMORE SHOALS STATE HISTORIC PARK
Another Northeast Tennessee landmark that I have been meaning to get to for years is Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, in Elizabethton.
This park protects the land where several important historical events took place in the late 18th century.
“Leaving the English colonies, settlers began arriving along the Watauga Old Fields, in search of a new life on what was Cherokee land,” the park’s website notes. “John Carter, one of the primary political, military and business leaders of this era, and his son Landon, built a home, the Carter Mansion, three miles from Sycamore Shoals. This structure is the oldest standing frame house in Tennessee and dates back to the mid to late 1770s.”
Several events take places throughout the year at Sycamore Shoals, including one that’s coming up Saturday, Jan. 7 called “Old Christmas at Fort Watauga.” The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Does the Twelve Days of Christmas sound familiar? In Colonial America, Christmas was celebrated as a 12-day holiday with many traditions and customs, event organizers explain in a news release. To learn more about the event and other upcoming activities at Sycamore Shoals, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals .
ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS
East Tennessee State University is my beloved alma mater, and I’m proud that the school strongly supports music and the arts. The last time I was on campus for a show was to see Ricky Skaggs perform in the D.P. Culp Center — and that has been a few years back!
Since the new ETSU Martin Center for the Arts opened, I’ve been wanting to catch a show there. The 93,000-square-foot performing arts venue facility is located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, just across the road from what ETSU alumni know as the “Mini Dome.”
This spring, the Martin Center for the Arts will host four Broadway productions: “Annie” on Jan. 25-26, “Cats” on March 6-7, the “Riverdance” 25th Anniversary Show on March 21, and “Chicago,” on April 25-26. More details and about these and other shows can be found at etsu.edu/martin-center/.
There are several other places that I’m hoping to get to in 2023, including a couple of stops west of Greene County, such as the new Anakeesta outdoor thrills theme park in Gatlinburg. Another day-trip destination on my “to-do” list is the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, where visitors can enjoy “47-acres of gardens, trees & lawns amid walking paths, old walls and stone buildings,” the website notes.
In Johnson City, I’d like to check out Yee-Haw Brewing Company, which has been open since 2015 — and I’ve yet to enter its doors. My editor gives it a thumbs up!
In addition to places I’ve never been, I’d also like to get back to some sites in the area that I haven’t been to in a number of years. Among those are Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, in Kingsport, and the ETSU Gray Fossil Site & Museum, in Gray.
Keeping checking Accent to see where I may land in the coming year. If you have any suggestions of places for me to go, let me know at lisa.warren@greenevillesun.com. Perhaps you would even like to tag along!