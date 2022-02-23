The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will bring over 50 years of performing folk, rock, bluegrass and country blues together, all live and on stage at Niswonger Performing Arts Center on March 5, according to a news release.
Today, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter) continue into their fifth decade of non-stop touring. Joining them on stage are musicians Jaime Hanna, Jim Photoglo and Ross Holmes.
Fresh off their 50th Anniversary Tour, this iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, one of the catalysts for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status. Their walls are filled with multi-platinum and gold records, they have multiple top ten nominations, and their accolades just keep on coming. The band’s recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2019, and in 2014 “Fishin’ In The Dark” was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA. Their 1972 groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. Today, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band continue their non-stop touring and are headed to Greeneville.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will play at Niswonger Performing Arts Center March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $40 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.