UNICOI, Tenn. — USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest recently announced the annual schedule for opening some roads that are closed seasonally.
The roads located in Greene and Cocke counties include: Little Paint Creek, (Greene); Old Forge, Jennings Creek (Greene); Shad Road (Greene); Round Knob (Greene); Upper Rough Branch (Greene) open to 2nd gate; Firescald (Greene) open to boulders blocking road and 2nd gate; Wolf Creek (Cocke); Meadow Creek Mountain (Cocke); Weaver Bend Road (Cocke) delayed opening until road repaired; and Rattlesnake (Cocke).
Certain National Forest System Roads in the Cherokee National Forest are systematically closed to motorized vehicle use for public safety, to protect wildlife habitat, decrease wildlife disturbance and reduce road maintenance costs. However, some of these roads are temporarily opened for short periods to provide seasonal public access for various uses including hunting, and other activities.
Roads may be opened later than scheduled due to poor road conditions brought on by extreme weather conditions or fire danger. These weather conditions may include freezing/thawing, extreme drought, fire danger or storm damage. In some cases roads sustain severe damage from vehicle use and are closed to protect the various resources.
For additional information, contact the Unaka Ranger Station, Greeneville by calling 423-638-4109.