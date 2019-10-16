Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club’s seventh annual Hamfest is Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Road.
Flea market gates open at 6 a.m. and the commercial building opens at 7:30 a.m., an announcement said.
Everyone is welcome to the radio, computer and electronics swap meet, a news release said. There will be a grand prize drawing at noon for a dual-band ICOM IC-2730A. A chairman’s “mystery prize” drawing will be held in the morning.
Hamfest is a get together for amateur radio operators, experimenters, makers and those with interests even beyond amateur radio, the release said. Those with surplus electronic items, radios, TVs, test equipment, car audio, computers and more useful to electronics enthusiasts are urged to bring items to sell or trade. Vendors also offer items not electronics related, the release said.
More information is available at greenevillehamfest.com. Information about the AJARC is available at ajarc.org.