The Oak Ridge Boys will return to Greeneville on Saturday, May 14, for a sold-out show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
The country music legends’ “high-energy stage show remains the heart and soul of what they do best and will feature classic gospel, country and patriotic music,” a news release says.
“The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry,” the release notes. “Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper “Elvira,” as well as “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Fancy Free,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” and many others.
During their stellar career, the group has garnered 12 gold, three platinum and a double-platinum album and single as well as more than a a dozen No. 1 singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.
“The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards,” the release continues. “In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award and in 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.”
Each time they step in front of an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to bear on a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere.
Bass singer Richard Sterban comments, “I think our stage show is one of the reasons for our continuity. We’re still having fun doing this. We love what we do. Getting on stage and bringing our music to people is still what we live for.”
For more information about the upcoming show, call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679 or go online to www.NPACgreeneville.com .
The Oak Ridge Boys’ official website is http://oakridgeboys.com .