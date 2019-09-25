Old Blue Springs Day, hosted by Blue Springs Historical Association will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at West Greene High School from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is designed to provide an opportunity for people to visit with history and genealogy experts who will be setting up tables to provide information about their organizations, and speakers will discuss the first families of Tennessee, DNA, beginning genealogy, preserving family cemeteries, and researching without written sources, a news release said. Computers will also be set up for use in 15-minute increments for genealogy research, and a display area will be available for family treasures, a press release said.
Lunch, coffee, and dessert by Abigail’s Barbecue, Creamy Cup, and Peggy Ann’s Bakery will be for sale on site, and a musical program will begin at 12:30 p.m. There will also be vendors selling handmade craft items and antiques, the release said.
The event is free for anyone, and Blue Springs Historical Association especially invites children and youth to participate and learn about Greene County’s history, organizers said in the release.