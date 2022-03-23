After several days of continuously overcast skies and cold temperatures, the weekend was expected to be sunny, warmer, and perfect for hiking. Crabtree Falls is one of the more famous hikes along the Blue Ridge Parkway and approximately two hours from Greeneville. The skies were the prettiest blue with only the occasional big puffy cloud when I parked. There are several parking spaces and restroom facilities at the parking area. The Crabtree Falls hike can be done as a 1.8-mile out-and-back hike or a 2.5-mile loop hike. This does not include the approximate 0.6 miles to the parking area. I chose the loop hike in the counterclockwise direction.
You will leave the parking area and shortly pass an amphitheater on your left. You will then walk around to the campground area where the trailhead is to the right. Signage is adequate for finding the trailhead. You will begin a 600-foot elevation descent in the 0.9 miles to the falls. According to AllTrails, this trail is rated moderate, but there is a sign at the trailhead that states strenuous. There are a few sections that have several rocks and roots. There were a few places where runoff water crossed or ran down the trail a little. There were also a few sets of stone steps. I remember seeing at least two benches for those who wished to stop for a break.
Crabtree Falls cascades beautifully for about 70 feet and is one of the most spectacular falls in the area. I wasn’t there very long before a crowd started gathering. Keep in mind that with its popularity and short mileage, as temperatures warm up you will have to share the trail with several others. Just a friendly reminder too that if people are passing in opposite directions, trail etiquette is for the one climbing up to have the right of way. I spent several minutes taking in the beauty, the cool mist, and the sounds of rushing water before deciding to continue on to take the loop instead of returning from the direction I started. Either way, there is a 600-foot climb in just a short distance.
Once I reached the peak of the climb, there to the left appeared to be a small overlook with two ladies sitting there talking. I announced my presence before starting in their direction, so I didn’t startle them, and asked if they minded if I joined them for just enough time to see the overlook and get a few photos. They joyfully welcomed me to the edge, and it was a nice overlook. We struck up a very pleasant conversation. Then one of the ladies asked me if I was hiking by myself. I told her that I was and that I usually hiked by myself. She shared with me how proud she was of me and told me to keep it up. This was not at all what I typically hear from people.
As I continued on up the trail, this conversation really had me thinking. Most of the time people are always telling me that I shouldn’t solo hike. I really think this is because of their own fears. I’ve done over 140 hikes, and most of those have been solo. I realize there are inherent risks with anyone going solo hiking, but I am a firm believer that if a person is prepared and aware, there is nothing wrong with being a female solo hiker.
After the initial climb up from the waterfall, the trail is a very gentle incline that comes out at the lower side of the campground. There is a sign there telling you to turn left to get back to the parking area. Once you walk to the left for a little while, you will recognize where you are and be able to see the trail for the way back to the parking area. If you are able, I highly recommend hiking to Crabtree Falls. Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!