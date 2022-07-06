Let me tell you about the hike that I almost lost my Dad. His church had planned a group hike in DuPont State Forest in North Carolina on one of the prettiest days in June. Dad had invited me to go, and I thought it would be a good idea to go and look after him. He was 5 weeks past having open-heart surgery. He’d been cleared by his doctor to go on the hike, but I still wanted to make sure he didn’t overdo it and be there to help him if he needed it.
The group met for breakfast at Hardee’s on the Asheville Highway that morning. Then departed for DuPont State Forest with an approximately two hour drive. We arrived at the trailhead parking area and fortunately all found a parking space. They have several parking spaces, but it is a very popular hike, and spaces fill quickly. I recommend getting there early to make sure you can easily find a place to park.
This hike was very different than my usual hikes. First, I usually hike solo. Hiking with a group was not something I’d done in years, but it was a good change, especially with the company of this particular group. Also, I didn’t do my usual mapping and research. I actually didn’t even know what trail or trails we would be doing. It was so fun.
We started from the visitor center. Inside the visitor center, there is a three dimensional map of all the nearby trails that is color coded by difficulty. The staff was also very friendly and helpful. From the visitor center, we began at the High Falls trailhead. After about 0.4 miles we came to a junction where you can take the loop hike and see both High Falls and Triple Falls. We took the fork to the right to continue on High Falls Trail. In approximately 0.05 miles, we then took the Covered Bridge Trail for a little less than 0.2 miles to the bridge where there are views of the river above High Falls. We then retraced our steps back to the High Falls trail and continued on another 0.3 miles and turned right to go down to the base of High Falls. At the base, we found some nice, large rocks to sit on and enjoyed a pleasant rest while admiring the beauty of these falls.
Once returning the way we came to the visitor center, for a total of approximately 2.5 miles, we enjoyed lunch and fellowship at the picnic tables located near the parking area. It was then decided that we would carpool together down Staton Road to try to find vacant parking near the trailhead of Hooker Falls and hike to both the Hooker Falls and the base of Triple Falls. We started at the lower trailhead for Triple Falls.
On the way to Triple Falls, I got preoccupied talking with the youngest member of our group. She was the sweetest little girl, and she liked to talk. We were playing follow the leader, and I had to also repeat everything she said. When the group reached the fork in the trail, I looked around for Dad and he was not with the group. Nowhere in sight. My first thought was that he probably got ahead of the group and went up the wrong fork in the trail. Then I thought, what if something happened and he was having trouble on the trail behind us. Any parent out there knows that terrible feeling you get when your child disappears from sight. That sickening panic feeling. That’s what I felt at that moment with my Dad. Then someone said, “That looks like Richard going up that way.” I turned around to look, but he had gone around the bend. One of the members of our group took off that direction to catch up to him. I was going to give it a few minutes, in case that wasn’t him, and take off running back down the trail to search.
Then here he came, back down from the wrong fork, grinning as big as ever. When he got back down to where everyone else was waiting, I told him he was just trying to be an overachiever. I was supposed to be there helping and looking out for Dad, and I almost lost him. We can laugh about it now.
After turning left at the fork, we went down to the river. Here you travel the riverbank to the base of Triple Falls. There were several rocks, roots, and a downed tree. This stretch was a little tricky with the wet rocks. After just a short distance, Dad and I decided that he didn’t need to try to continue to the base of Triple Falls and risk a fall on the slick rocks. We returned to a couple of rocks to sit on and wait for the others to return. They graciously shared photos and videos with us that they had taken. We all then returned to the parking area and took the Hooker Falls Trail, which was a 1 mile out and back hike, or should I say down and up hike. We also enjoyed a short break at Hooker Falls where the kids got in and swam for a little while.
The combined hike of Hooker Falls and the attempt to go to the base of Triple Falls totaled approximately 1.5 miles. We ended the day with an overall total of approximately 4 miles. The group then stopped at DuPont Kanteen for some of the best ice cream. A special thank you to Mrs. Teri Blake for the group photo. It was a day filled with beautiful views and wonderful fellowship, and I was able to bring Dad back without losing him. Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!
DIRECTIONS
The Dupont State Forest’s visitor center is located at 89 Buck Forest Road, Cedar Mountain, NC. From Greeneville, take the Asheville Highway (State Route 70) to North Carolina. Turn right onto US-25/US-70. In Weaverville, take I-26 East to Asheville. Take exit 40 onto NC-280. Turn right onto US-64 W Brevard Road. Turn left onto Crab Creek Road. Turn right onto DuPont Road, which changes into Staton Road. Turn left onto Buck Forest Road.