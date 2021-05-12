I hope you’ve been able to get out and enjoy the beautiful display of wildflowers that are plentiful in our area. Many of the trees have also leafed out, and everything is looking so colorful and pretty. Warmer temperatures also bring out the insects. Please remember insect repellant to protect against diseases, especially those carried by mosquitos and ticks.
This out-and-back hike takes you about an hour and a half to our west near Caryville, Tennessee. Begin by taking I-81 South, then take I-40 West. Next, take exit 393 for I-640 West, then take exit 3A for I-75 North. Proceed by taking exit 134 towards Jacksboro, then merge onto TN-63 East. Take a left onto Park Road for about 1.4 miles, and then turn left onto Shelton Hollow Lane. After about 0.2 miles, parking will be along the road in a curve. Arrive early, as parking spaces are limited.
The trail to Triple Falls, more commonly known as “Little Egypt,” and Devil’s Racetrack is approximately 2 miles round-trip. It begins by following the stream on just a slight incline. I would rate this section of the trail as easy. Not too far into this hike, you will see some beautiful cascades with pools of blue/green water. You will then arrive at the main three falls only after about 0.3 miles. These falls look like stairsteps with the water falling between rock walls on each side. It really is a beautiful sight to see.
If you are up for a challenge, continue on the trail by climbing up on the left side of the falls towards the summit of Devil’s Racetrack. The elevation gain for this hike is 685 feet, but most all of this is after you cross the bridge and begin the climb to the summit. I would rate this section of the hike as moderate, but the steep climb is no joke. This section of the trail is poorly blazed, but if you watch the foot path you shouldn’t have any trouble. There is also quite a bit of erosion, but several roots along the way provide assistance.
After a good heart and lungs workout, the trail tops out on the rocky ridge. If you take a right after reaching the top, you will arrive at a rock outcropping and find Old Glory flying proudly. You will also have views of Caryville Mountain and the Cumberland Mountains, as well as the towns of Caryville, Jacksboro, and LaFollette. The return trip down will be much easier as long as you have strong knees and ankles. You can also extend this hike by beginning at Cove Lake State Park instead of parking along Shelton Hollow Lane for an approximate 5.7 mile round-trip hike.
I’d like to leave you with a few more things to keep in mind. Wildflower poaching is illegal in most places and will result in hefty fines. Please leave no trace, and help keep our beautiful places beautiful. Pick up and pack out your trash. I’ve also already seen a bear and several snakes. Please be aware of your surroundings, especially when hiking with children who like to run ahead and don’t always think to be aware. Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!