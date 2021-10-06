Welcome to October, my favorite time of the year to hike! This may be the last green views you see in my hikes for a while. I hope you all will get a chance to get out and see the fall foliage that will blanket our nearby mountains in the coming weeks. Layering is the key for those chilly mornings that turn into hot mid-day hikes. For this hike, I wanted to pick a trail that was shorter in length that more people would be likely to try, but also one that still had a little bit of a fun challenge to it. In researching the trail before I went, I read a review that to get to the base of the waterfall you will have to descend “a treacherous 100-foot slope.” That’s all that it took for me to get excited for this upcoming adventure!
Lower Higgins Creek Falls is a 1.8 mile round-trip, out-and-back hike in the Rocky Fork area of Cherokee National Forest and is a little under an hour from Greeneville. Take the 107 Highway to the end, and then turn right to go into Erwin. Take I-26 East for 6 miles to Exit 43. Turn left on 19W S for 0.1 mile, and then turn right to stay on 19W S. Go approximately 0.7 mile, and turn right onto Lower Higgins Creek Road. Go all the way to the end of this road. Let me warn you. You may feel like you are going the wrong way. The road turns to gravel, and then to a rough rocky road that you will not want to take a vehicle with low clearance on. Parking will be at the end of this rocky road. There is no signage for the trailhead, but it begins from this parking area. Shortly upon beginning, you will have to go around a gate that prevents people from driving up the trail.
The trail is very rocky, but is well-maintained with a gradual elevation gain of approximately 500 feet. It follows the creek but does get steeper in the last quarter mile before you reach the falls. After 0.6 miles, look to your right and you will be able to see the falls down below. You should also notice the way down to the base that, from this angle, may look like only a place where water has run off. Trekking poles will assist in the climb down. I also had to use trees and roots and do a little butt scooting. It was so much fun! Getting to the base of the falls and looking up was so exhilarating. While water flow was down when I went, the falls were still quite impressive. I sat there for a good while, enjoying the view, sounds, and the feel of the cool mist coming off the falls.
When it’s time to head back, there might be a slight feeling of dread knowing you will have to climb up such a steep incline to get back to the trail. Big steps and using the trees and roots to pull yourself up may result in some sore muscles the following day. Please keep in mind that dry conditions are best when climbing down to the base. It would be really muddy, slick, and more dangerous in wet conditions. Higgins Creek Trail does continue another 2.15 miles after passing Lower Higgins Creek Falls, but be prepared to cross the creek a few times.
I will again be participating in #hikeOctober. This is a campaign by Hike for Mental Health to raise awareness of the challenges of mental illness, fund mental health research, and conserve wilderness trails. My personal goal is to hike 30 miles in the month of October. It is free to join and open to all experience levels. Reach out to me for more information on this.
Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!