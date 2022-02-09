Pete’s Branch Falls is one of the closer hiking trails to Greeneville. I chose a warm, winter day due to all of the water crossings. This hike begins where the pavement ends at Horse Creek Recreation Area. It is possible to drive further on the forest service road, but you will need a high-clearance vehicle. For this hike, I parked where the pavement ended and hiked up the forest service road.
Be prepared to get your feet wet. There are 10 water crossings on the way to the falls. Roundtrip, that makes 20 times you will cross the water. Only one of these crossings did not require fording on the day I did this hike. At the deepest crossing, the water came up to the bottom of my kneecaps.
I will also point out that at almost 1 mile in, the trail opens up into a small clearing. At this point, it looked to me like the trail naturally turned right. It didn’t help that there were tire tracks going in this direction, but there were also several no trespassing signs and a chain blocking the way. I pulled up my AllTrails app and it was telling me to turn to the right here, but this is private property. The trail actually turns to the left here with an immediate creek crossing, and in approximately 0.1 more miles, you will leave the forest service road and take the Pete’s Branch/Sarvis Cove/Poplar Cove trail junction to the right.
In approximately 0.2 more miles from the trail junction, you will cross the water a fifth time and a few feet past that, the Pete’s Branch Trail splits off to the left. Pete’s Branch Falls is only 0.6 miles from here. The total elevation gain is approximately 740 feet. You are climbing the entire way to the falls, but it is an easy, gradual climb. Pete’s Branch Falls is a 45-foot waterfall. If you go during the dry months, you may only see a trickle of water coming over the falls.
I had the falls to myself, so I found a nice large rock perfect for a chair, and just sat there listening to the calming effect of the falls while the mist cooled me.
After a good break, I started back down the trail. I was maybe a third of the way back to my car and making good time on the descent. Perhaps I was going a little too fast as I stepped on an exposed tree root. Where my shoes were still wet from the last water crossing, my foot slid off the slick root, my ankle rolled, and I rolled right with it. Down I went, and it wasn’t a graceful fall by any means. My hands were in the straps of my trekking poles, so my arms went flying in all directions as I went down. There was no one around to laugh at me so I laid there, sprawled out in the middle of the trail, laughing at myself. I picked myself up and continued on down the trail, and in less than two minutes later I ran into someone coming up the trail. I was surprised to see it was a friend of mine. If they had only been about two minutes faster they could have gotten a big laugh out of seeing me fall.
I decided to turn around and walk back to the falls with my friend. I enjoy seeing people’s reaction when they reach the destination for the first time. I would also like to thank my friend for the photos by the falls and crossing the creek. It’s much better than my attempt to prop my phone on a rock, set the timer, and run to get in position.
I logged 4.6 miles that included the return to the falls, but this out-and-back trail from the end of the pavement is approximately 3.8 miles round-trip. With its mild incline, short distance, and closeness to Greeneville, Pete’s Branch Falls is a wonderful hike as long as you are prepared for the water crossings. Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!