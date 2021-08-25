Let me tell you about one of my hardest hikes. Will this be your hardest hike? I highly doubt it. It is rated moderate, but it was a longer hike with elevation gains and post-surgery for me. I had lost my trail legs, and my lungs and cardio weren’t used to this level of intensity since I was limited to activity during recovery. Throw in a chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain, and it was an adventure for sure.
I was itching to get back on the trail. The next hike I planned on completing was the Rich Mountain Loop. I kept checking the weather forecast, and if I could finish early enough, I would probably miss the thunderstorms or at least be off the ridgeline by the time they hit. You want to avoid peaks and high points when there is lightning.
Rich Mountain Loop is an 8.7 mile loop hike located at the entrance to Cades Cove with an elevation gain of approximately 1,600 feet. As you approach the entrance to the Cades Cove Loop Road, there are several parking spaces on the left at the information shelter. This is where you will park. Begin walking the Cades Cove Loop Road, and right past the entrance gate you will see the trailhead on the right side of the road. There is hardly any elevation gain in the 0.5 miles from the trailhead to the first junction with Crooked Arm Ridge Trail. Once you reach this junction, you must decide if you would like to do the loop clockwise or counterclockwise. After much debate, I decided to do the loop clockwise. It was supposed to be a more gradual ascent. You will learn a little later why I wished I would have gone counterclockwise.
Going clockwise from the first junction, you will continue on Rich Mountain Loop Trail for another 2.9 miles. Early into this hike, I began seeing a lot of bear scat along the trail. It is common knowledge that Cades Cove is a heavy bear activity area. I don’t think I have ever seen as much bear scat on one trail as I did this one. Since this was another solo hike, I would periodically talk out loud, sing out loud, and click my trekking poles together.Noise of this nature, alerts the bears that you are approaching. Most black bears want to avoid human encounters and will mosey away before you even see them if they know you are coming. Making noise is especially good if you will be rounding a bend in the trail where smell and sound do not travel as well. I was successful in my efforts to not encounter a bear. I did see two deer grazing very near the trail. They didn’t seem alarmed by my presence, so I watched them for a little while, and then continued hiking on.
After hiking a total of about 1.4 miles, you will come out at the rear side of the John Oliver cabin. Continue on around to the right and you will see the trail picks back up. This is where the trail begins to climb. Not too long into the climb, I was excited to find Indian Pipe (also called Ghost Plant), which is not commonly encountered. This is often mistaken as a fungus, but it is actually a translucent plant that lacks chlorophyll. The Cherokee claim that wherever you find a patch of Indian Pipe, that is where kin argued. Cherokee tradition called for ceremonial pipe smoking only after an agreement was reached. According to legend, Indian Pipe stands today as a reminder to strive to reach common ground after a disagreement.
The last two miles of Rich Mountain Loop trail is a 670 feet per mile climb. It was during this steep climb that I had my first heavy rainfall of the day. Rain is something that you should always be prepared for in the Smokies. There was no thunder, so I continued on to the junction with the Indian Grave Gap Trail. By the time I reached the Indian Grave Gap Trail, the rain had stopped, and the trail was transformed into a foggy, mystical scene. Sounds and smells are different in the fog. I can see where some would consider it creepy, but I find it fascinating.
The climb isn’t as steep, but you will continue climbing on Indian Grave Gap Trail for 0.8 miles until you reach the junction with the Rich Mountain Trail. It was at this point that I really wished I would have taken the loop counterclockwise. This is when I also had first thoughts of turning around. The forecast was still calling for thunderstorms, and it had taken me longer than I expected to climb this far. I didn’t know how much energy I had left to continue climbing. If the thunderstorm came before I hit the ridgeline, I would turn around. If not, there comes a point where it would be much longer to turn around and hike back the way I came, even if it was a descent. The storm held off, so I slowly hiked on.
From the junction with Rich Mountain Trail, Indian Grave Gap Trail continues on another 1.8 miles to the junction with the Crooked Arm Ridge Trail. It is along this section that you reach the up and down ridgeline. This is not an exposed ridgeline. You are still hiking under a tree canopy until autumn when the trees lose their leaves. I’m sure there are much better views of the cove then too. There were only two places where there were partial views. It was on the ridgeline that I had an unusual experience of hearing the next round of rain before it got to me. I’ve seen rain coming in the past, and I’ve smelled rain coming, but I’ve never heard it coming quite like this experience. Soon after, the rain stopped and I was so excited to start descending.
Crooked Arm Ridge Trail is a steep and rocky trail. It receives a heavy amount of horse use and has become quite rutted. The rocks were also very slick after the rain, making it a 2.2 mile slow descent. I sure was ready when I reached the original trail junction with the Rich Mountain Loop Trail. That meant I only had a very level 0.5 miles back to the trailhead. I only passed a group of five on this trail and had the whole rest of the 8.7 miles to myself, making this an alternative experience to the beauty of Cades Cove. Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!