Some of the first anticipated signs of Spring are wildflowers on the trail. I have already seen several varieties beginning to bloom in lower elevations, and by the time this is printed there should be several blooms to see. For this particular hike, the temperature was 37° at the trailhead, but by the time I finished the hike, it was sunny and almost 70°.
This hike is a point-to-point hike, meaning plans need to be made to get back to your car. For this hike, one car was parked at the Townsend Wye and another one was parked where the hike began at the Cades Cove Picnic Area. From the picnic area, I took Anthony Creek Trail for 0.2 miles to the junction with Crib Gap Trail. Crib Gap Trail is 1.6 miles to the junction with Turkeypen Ridge Trail. Crib Gap Trail is rated easy with only a slight elevation difference. It does cross a small tributary of Anthony Creek, that can be rock hopped, and then descends and crosses Laurel Creek Road.
It wasn’t too long after crossing the road, I came upon a deer standing directly on the trail in front of me. I kept my distance, and she slowly made her way off trail into the woods to where another deer was grazing. I waited until she was far enough off trail before I passed. What a joy to see them!
I then continued on to the junction of Turkeypen Ridge Trail. This trail is 3.4 miles from Crib Gap to Schoolhouse Gap and is rated moderate. There are a few water crossings as you begin. The last water crossing before starting the incline was too high for rock hopping, and I had my trail runners on instead of my waterproof boots. Since the temperature wasn’t freezing, I waded through the water and continued on with wet socks and shoes. At the lower elevations as the trail began to ascend, wildflowers started to make an appearance. This was so exciting to see. The trail weaves in and out around the ridge before descending to the Schoolhouse Gap junction at Dorsey Gap.
Schoolhouse Gap trail from Turkeypen Ridge to Chestnut Top trail is rated moderate, but I consider this more of an easy trail. Just a short distance from Dorsey Gap, you will pass a manway on the left that leads off to an area known as Whiteoak Sinks. This is a popular destination for wildflowers. Keep in mind the national park is implementing a trial program of a reservation system for group access to the Whiteoak Sinks area beginning April 12 through April 30, in an effort to reduce trampling and damage in Whiteoak Sinks.
As well as wildflowers, the area is also known for a waterfall and cave. However, entry into all caves and mine shafts in the national park is prohibited due to the concern of white-nose syndrome in bats. This area is also home to many non-native wild hogs. They can be very aggressive, so always be on alert. You may also notice a trap for these hogs that the park service uses to try to eliminate the highly destructive, non-native animal.
One mile from the Turkeypen Ridge junction, you will reach the last junction of this hike at Chestnut Top Trail. It was at this trail junction that I stopped for lunch. After eating, I laid back on my pack with my feet out in the sun to allow my shoes to finish drying from the water fording earlier. Chestnut Top Trail was perhaps my favorite of the trails in this hike. It is 4.3 miles and rated moderate. There was the slightest of inclines, and then I was walking along the ridgeline for about a mile. I was rewarded with some of the most amazing views of Thunderhead Mountain on one side and Townsend on the other side. I also saw evidence of turkey scratchings on the ground. Pines frequent the ridgeline. What a wonderful fragrance those pines had, and the fallen needles also made for a very soft trail.
The trail then begins its descent, and at approximately 1 mile from the Townsend Wye, look for a tree on the left that a person can fit inside. The last half mile of Chestnut Top Trail had exploded in wildflowers. There are estimated to be over 36 species, and this trail is perhaps the most spectacular wildflower trail in the park. This was a very beautiful surprise at the end of my 10.5-mile hike.
Keep in mind that the mileage on these trails is from junction to junction, not from trailhead to end or round trip. You can shorten this hike a couple of ways, but always rely on a map.
Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!