Roan Mountain is one of those places that will always be a favorite of mine. It is beautiful any time of year, but around mid-June the Catawba Rhododendrons and Flaming Azaleas are really something to see. Roan Mountain is also where I fell in love with backpacking.
This particular hike begins at Carver’s Gap at the Tennessee/North Carolina state line, where there are several parking spots, and continues across the popular balds of Round Bald, Jane Bald, and Grassy Ridge Bald for breathtaking views. It is best to arrive early because these parking spots fill up quickly. There are also restrooms in the parking lot, and don’t forget sun protection and plenty of water.
This hike begins directly across the road from the Carver’s Gap sign where you will see a few steps. After climbing these steps, you will start a gentle climb. You are now on the Appalachian Trail! The trail climbs through grassland and rhododendrons before entering a beautiful coniferous forest. Once you emerge from the forest, you will begin seeing some amazing views. After about ¾ mile from Carver’s Gap, you will reach Round Bald, continuing on another 0.55 miles you will reach Jane Bald, and after approximately 1.2 more miles you will reach Grassy Ridge Bald.
While Round Bald and Jane Bald are more of an ascension and descension of 350 feet, the total elevation gain to Grassy Ridge Bald from Carver’s Gap is around 1,079 feet. This is an out-and-back hike returning to where you parked for a round-trip total of 5 miles. You don’t have to visit all three balds. The views at the first one are pretty spectacular, and it’s only 0.75 miles from where you park.
Let’s talk backpacking now! My first backpacking trip was on Roan Mountain, and I’ve been hooked ever since. There is so much information to share about this subject, but please do your own research to be prepared before you go.
The big three essentials in backpacking are your backpack, shelter, and sleep system. The sleep system will include sleeping bag and sleeping pad. The important thing to know about sleeping pads is the R-value. The higher the pad’s R-value, the better it will insulate you from the cold ground.
Sleeping bags come in different materials and temperature ratings. Keep in mind that most temperature ratings are not a comfort rating, but a survival rating. Food and water are also essential.
The most common options for food are either a stove (like the Jetboil or PocketRocket) and fuel canister or cold-soaking your food (my preferred method). You will also need a water filtering system or treatment supplies or carry enough water with you if you are not near a water source. This is the case with backpacking on the balds at Roan Mountain.
You will also need a headlamp or flashlight, plus the other regular hiking essentials. I strongly recommend trying gear out at home in your yard before you set out on a backpacking trip.
Temperatures on a mountain summit can be considerably lower. Wind is also expected on a bald which can affect wind chill. Weather can change very quickly, so always be prepared. The evening and night I set up camp, I was socked in with clouds and fog. Views were very limited, and there were only a few short glimpses of sunset that night for only a fraction of a moment. The next morning, I unzipped my tent to one of the most amazing sunrises and cloud inversions that I can remember seeing. It was a very special trip to say the least.
While backpacking isn’t for everyone, I hope you do take a trip to visit the rhododendron gardens and at least hike to Round Bald. There is nothing like looking out over those layers of mountains in all directions! Please remember to pack out your trash and leave no trace.
Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!