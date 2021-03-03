Fewer bugs, less crowded trails and views you would normally not see with foliage are three of the main reasons why I prefer hiking during the winter season. There are also certain added dangers that present themselves more often in winter than the other seasons. Prepare ahead of time with knowledge and the right gear so you can safely see some truly magical winter scenes.
Often a trail may start with cool temperatures and clear ground that might turn into cold, snowy, icy conditions as you go up in elevation. This was the case for a recent hike I did in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. I chose a moderate 7.1 mile loop hike that began at the Lead Cove trailhead. The loop went up Lead Cove Trail (1.8 miles) to the junction with Bote Mountain Trail, turned north to go down Bote Mountain Trail (2.5 miles) to the junction with Finley Cane Trail, went down Finley Cane Trail (2.8 miles) to return to the trailhead from which I started. This loop can be done clockwise or counterclockwise.
I chose counterclockwise to get the difficult part out of the way first. Total elevation gain was 1,466 feet with a gain of 1,161 feet in the first 1.8 miles up Lead Cove Trail. The remaining 5.3 miles were mostly descending.
Highlights of this loop hike were several water crossings that can most of the time be rock hopped, the views of surrounding mountains that can be seen from Bote Mountain Trail and my favorite for this trip: the needle ice. Needle ice is needle-shaped columns of ice formed by groundwater when the temperature of the soil is above 32°F and the surface temperature of the air is below 32°F. Water underground rises to the surface by capillary action and then freezes and contributes to growing needle-like columns. It is a very fascinating occurrence in nature!
Also look for a wild hog trap a distance off trail on the right not too long after starting down Finley Cane Trail.
To get to the trailhead from Greeneville, head south on I-81 and then west on I-40. Take exit 407 towards Sevierville. There are a number of ways to get to the Townsend Wye (where Townsend Entrance Road/E. Lamar Alexander Parkway intersects with Laurel Creek Road). From the Townsend Wye, take Laurel Creek Road towards Cades Cove for 5.6 miles, and the trailhead will be on the left with parking on both sides of the road.
It was 24°F with nothing on the ground when I left my car at the trailhead. I was met with snow, ice, and colder temperatures as I climbed up in elevation. Deep snow, icy trails, elevated water crossings from melting snow, trees weighted down with heavy snow, dehydration, hypothermia, and fewer daylight hours are some of the added challenges/dangers of winter hiking conditions. It takes more time and energy to stay warm and maneuver in snow, so allow more time to do a hike while remembering there are fewer daylight hours.
Layering is the best way to stay warm and regulate body temperature. Avoiding cotton and denim is crucial because when these materials get wet, they cease to insulate, and there is a serious risk of hypothermia. Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, resulting in a very low body temperature that can lead to death. It does not have to be below freezing temperature. Hypothermia occurs as your body temperature falls below 95°F.
Cover your skin. Any skin exposed to cold temperatures and wind is prone to frostbite, which could lead to amputation. My base layer is a short sleeve wicking shirt (wicks moisture and sweat away from your skin) and wicking leggings. My mid layer is a long sleeve wool shirt. Wool is a material that insulates even when it is wet. This is what I begin hiking in, even in below freezing weather.
I generally start cold, but within 5 to 15 minutes of hiking, I will warm up. If I am still cold after 15 minutes of hiking, I will stop and add a fleece jacket and sometimes shell pants. Fleece is good for insulating as well as being breathable. Special focus is needed on the head, hands, and feet. Wool beanies, balaclavas, gloves, and socks work well along with waterproof boots. I also keep a synthetic puffy coat and an outer layer rain/wind coat in my backpack. Remember, what works for me may not necessarily work for everyone. Add layers when cold and remove layers to prevent sweating.
With proper preparation, I hope you will also enjoy the wonders of winter hiking! Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!