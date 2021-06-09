Calling all artists, artisans, creatives and craftspeople of all trades! Applications are now open for those wishing to exhibit at Christmas Connection, a two-day event taking place on November 12 and 13, 2021 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
“The Christmas Connection – Artistic Creations Fair” is sponsored by the City of Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and is celebrating its 42nd year of artistic creations in 2021. A well-established cultural event in Kingsport, the event hosts the region’s best craftspeople, artisans, artists and creatives. People from this region and beyond look forward to The Christmas Connection year after year, a release says.
Application deadline is July 1, 2021. There is no cost to apply. Christmas Connection is by invitation only. All applications are reviewed by a selection committee, taking various factors into consideration in order to create a high quality, attractive show having a good mix of artistic and crafting creations.
This year’s Christmas Connection will take place the second weekend in November at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
DATES/HOURS:
FREE Admission to the public!
Friday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
To access the vendor application or for more information, please visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.