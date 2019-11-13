Last Thursday morning, we received a call from Greene County Animal Control alerting us that they had seized five dogs from a property owner in Greene County. The five dogs, four hound mixes and one Chihuahua, were all emaciated and had been living on heavy chains on the property. Adoption Center Assistant Katrinka Day and I went immediately to animal control to assess the needs of the dogs.
It was obvious the dogs had been starved because they were flea ridden and filthy from laying in dirt day in and day out. All of the dogs were scared and unsure of what was happening, but Katrinka and I could see that they were friendly and wanted attention.
The five pitiful dogs were brought to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center where staff dewormed, vaccinated, and rid each one of fleas before settling them into kennels with comfortable beds, warm blankets, toys, water and food. The dogs were so happy when they saw their bowls of food, they began to eat ravenously.
These precious ones are still in need of more baths and vet care, including their spay/neuter surgery, which we plan to have done as soon as they gain a healthy amount of weight. Because three of the dogs look like they starred in the movie “Where the Red Fern Grows,” we decided to give them cast names: Little Ann, Dan, Billy, Fern and June.
They are sweet and loving with questioning looks on their faces whenever anyone gives them love and attention. They act like their new (to them) kennels are fabulous castles! We are so happy that these dogs are no longer living miserable lives, starving and ignored on heavy chains.
Our plan is to find loving, wonderful homes for each of them as soon as their vetting is complete.
Thank you for your support of our humane society. It is because of you that we are able to help dogs like these. If you would like any more information about them, please call our staff after noon Tuesday to Saturday 423-639-4771 and they will be happy to answer any questions.
To help with the cost of vet care, mail donations to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or go online to gchumanesociety.com/donate/. There is also a link via Facebook, or call 423-639-4771 after noon Tuesday to Saturday.
We are in immediate need of these cleaning supplies: bleach, Fabuloso, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, toilet paper, paper towels and trash bags. We are open Tuesday through Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m., if you would like to drop by with any of these much needed items. Be sure to say hello to our newest additions to the adoption center’s newest additions.
Please pray for us as we help find loving families for the dogs and cats in our care. We appreciate each and every prayer that comes our way!