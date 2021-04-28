Timothy Duffy has been photographing musicians in the South for 35 years and is the founder of the Music Maker Relief Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Hillsborough, North Carolina, that helps elderly musicians meet their basic needs so that they can share their music with the world.
The exhibit Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers features portraits of these musicians and still lifes of Southern scenes in the form of 25 palladium prints created from Duffy’s wet-plate photographs. The portraits featured in the exhibit range from little known harmonica players and blues singers like Dr. Dixon, Algia Mae Hinton, and Lena Mae Perry, to more famous, contemporary artists. Soul singer Sharon Jones, slide guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks, and blues legend Taj Mahal have all had their portraits taken in Duffy’s unique style and are also featured in the exhibit. These evocative images give a glimpse into the rich historical narrative and vital culture of Southern traditional music, a release says.
Duffy’s life work – to preserve this culture – now takes on a tangible form through Our Living Past and works to ensure that these important living links to our history get the recognition they deserve.
Our Living Past debuted in the Atrium Gallery of the Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta in 2016 and has traveled to various museums and cultural arts centers since then. The photographs in Our Living Past have garnered coverage from The New York Times and TIME magazine’s photography arms.
The exhibit will be on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum until September 30 and there will be related programming planned to complement it. Visit the BCM events page for more information.