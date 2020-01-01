A New Year’s resolution is a commitment that a person makes to one or more personal goals, projects, or the reforming of a habit. A key element to a New Year’s Resolution that sets it apart from other resolutions is that it is made in anticipation of the New Year and new beginnings.
People committing themselves to a New Year’s resolution generally plan to do so for the whole following year. This lifestyle change is generally interpreted as advantageous.
We decided to ask some of our adoptable animals to make their own New Year’s resolution. We want to share a few of these with their New Year photo in this week’s Greene County’s Accent!
Everyone at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is so excited about the New Year coming up! Our New Year’s resolution is to save more lives by educating our community about the humane treatment of animals and the importance of having your pet spayed and neutered.
We want to remind everyone to consider making a year-end, tax-exempt donation to help the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society care for homeless dogs and cats in need.
You can make your donation in person at the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road or mail it to P. O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also give online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/.
Thank you for an awesome 2019 from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. With the support of our community, we’re certain that 2020 will be an even better year for all the animals at the Adoption Center!