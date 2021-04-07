My Church sponsored a boy’s group called the “Royal Ambassadors” of which I was a member. Our Adult supervisor was Charles Blakeman, who when he wasn’t selling cars was also a Professor of History at LMU and was active in civic organizations. He had the patience to deal with a group of unruly teenage boys (Did you ever hear of a group of teenage boys that was not unruly?) and took us on a lot of good adventures. One of which that stands out was a hike to Sand Cave.
Sand Cave is on the North side of the ridge that runs from Cumberland Gap Northeastward along the Kentucky/Virginia border. To get there we drove up into Virginia to the parking lot at the start of a trail into the National Park. This trail led up to the site of Hensley’s Settlement and then down the Kentucky side to Sand Cave.
Being young and inexperienced, we all had way too much gear, but we had to cook three meals and sleep in the wilds and we wanted to be prepared. My friend Clifford even had a cast iron skillet and a pound of bacon!
We started our climb at about 9 a.m. and things went well at first. We were making good time and the weather was just right, sunny and cool. On our second or third rest stop, Ricky located some scorpions by the simple expedient of getting stung on the leg by one. Not to worry, I had first aid. My family had long believed that ammonia was an antidote for any poisonous sting or bite, so I had a small bottle with me. We poured it on the sting, probably hurting him more than the sting did, but at least we thought we were doing something. Fortunately the Eastern scorpions are not deadly to humans, so we were able to continue the hike and Ricky was able to show how tough he was.
Eventually, we reached Hensley’s Settlement. We poked around all the abandoned cabins, marveling at how well made they had been, how small the rooms were and how many out buildings there were. They had even had a school house. We also read some of the newspapers that they had papered the inside walls with. As the papers were in layers several inches thick we supposed that they were used for insulation. We had our lunch there. I do not recall whether we built any fires for lunch, but as a group of teenagers on our first camping trip I would bet we did.
Then we headed on toward Sand Cave. We had a much easier hike down the hill, and it was not as far, so we got there with plenty of daylight. We settled in, selected sites inside the cave for our sleeping bags, and explored the cave and surrounding area. Then we cooked our suppers and prepared for the night. As the sun went down we were serenaded by Whip-or-Wills. This was the first time I had ever heard them.
We soon learned that Summer weight sleeping bags were no match for the night time temperatures in the mountains. Soon Otis came over to me and said: “I’m freezing!” I said that I was too. We decided that if he got in my sleeping bag and pulled his over us we might be warm enough to survive the night, so that is what we did. The next thing that we discovered was that we were sliding down hill. We made it through the night, but were at the mouth of the cave instead of well up inside it. We were also very sleepy, but at least not frozen solid.
The group cooked breakfast as best we could and then packed up for the trip out. One of the group decided that he could cut straight down the mountain between the switchbacks on the trail. Jimmy made it OK the first two he tried, but on the third he came to a cliff that looked about 100 feet straight down so he had to laboriously clamber back up to the trail. That ended his Clontz-Cuts as we called them from then on.
We made it back to Mr. B’s Pontiac station wagon safe and happy about our adventure. Mr. Blakeman was to take us on several more outdoor adventures and we learned something from every one. I do hope that the Lord took notice of that, and that he is being properly rewarded in heaven for the patience he showed to us.