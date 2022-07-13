Once again, we found ourselves in Africa. We were met at the Johannesburg airport by our outfitter, and taken to his lodge in the Free State, in the Northeast Corner of South Africa. We awoke the next morning to the roar of lions! They were on the other side of a high, strong fence and had done their nightly hunting, now they were telling the world that they owned that parcel of turf and to keep away from their food. We were content to leave them undisturbed!
After a delicious breakfast in the lodge dining facility, we were taken to the shooting range to check the sighting of our rifles. Besides myself, there was a party of four people from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who had won their trip at a Ducks Unlimited auction. Two of the ladies were new to hunting and shooting, but they proved to be apt pupils and soon we had all satisfied our Professional Hunters (PHs) that we could hit a target at 100 meters. We saw about five giraffes and a number of diverse antelope while on the way to and from the range, but left all of them unmolested.
The PH I had hunted with last year was working elsewhere at that time, so I was assigned to a new PH, who said: “Call me A.J. My name is long with a lot of consonants and few vowels and you would have a hard time pronouncing it.” So he was A.J. for the rest of the trip. He had only been a PH for two years, but had hunted with his dad since he was a little boy. He proved very adept, and his youthful enthusiasm was contagious. We were to have a delightful two weeks together. His tracker was Andreus, who had been a tracker for about 35 years and was well versed in his trade.
A.J. took me hunting that first afternoon. I think his main goal was to see if I could shoot under field conditions. We were looking for a Blesbok, a white-faced antelope with lyre shaped horns. When we located a band of them, they were very skittish, and we could only approach to about 200 yards, “Are you comfortable with a shot at this range?” “Yes, I can make it just fine.” He sat up the shooting sticks for me to use for a rest, which takes most of the wobble out of aiming. At the shot, the Blesbok took one step and collapsed. A.J. was impressed – I don’t believe these guys shoot further than 100 meters very often. We took the obligatory pictures, loaded the antelope in the back of the truck and headed back to the lodge.
On the way we saw a Red Lechwe in the path. I asked A.J. what he was doing there, as he is an aquatic antelope seldom found away from the swamps. We both commented on what a large antelope he was and what was he doing there. I had not intended to get a Lechwe on this trip, but this seemed to be a gift from Africa. So we made a short stalk and once again, A.J. set up the sticks, even though the range was less than 100 meters. At the shot he went down in a heap. We loaded him in with the Blesbok and continued to the lodge with several hundred pounds of fresh meat to feed the natives and one more trophy than I had planned on.
The next morning, we set out in search of a Cape Buffalo. This was going to be some serious hunting, as Cape Buffalo are huge, aggressive and take a dim view of being pursued and shot at by hunters. We picked up two additional PHs and another tracker, and proceeded to search for a herd of Buffalo. After a half hour or so, a herd was located. Then we left the truck and proceeded on foot, edging into the herd from the downwind side and looking for a mature bull.
We had been among them for about 10 minutes when one of the cows spotted us. I don’t think she knew what we were, but she was definitely suspicious. The bulls in the herd lined up shoulder to shoulder and started walking toward us. I did a quick count of how many bullets we had between four rifles verses how many buffalo were advancing, and I didn’t like the math. One of the PHs took off his hat and ran toward the buffalo, waiving it and shouting. They stopped and we were able to back away. We decided to look for another herd.
Soon, one of the trackers spotted some “Tick Birds” about a half mile away. These birds stay with the buffalo and clean ticks and other parasites off of their hides.
It was decided that one PH and a tracker would walk upwind of the buffalo, and the rest of us would wait downwind to intercept them when they came out. We did not get in quite the right position and the herd passed us at about 200 yards, but we were able to move around them get into position.
After considerable study and consultation, the head PH told me to shoot a large, black bull that was standing broadside to us at about 50 meters. My shot went through the right shoulder and into his heart. I quickly reloaded, and as he stopped beside a thorn bush I shot him again diagonally through the lungs. He then ran into a patch of brush about a half-acre in size and so dense that visibility was a matter of a few feet.
The PH told me to stay with the truck while they went in to get him. This was phrased as a request, but they were not about to have some stranger with a loaded rifle among them in what could quickly become a mad mix of moving buffalo, dodging men and flying bullets. I don’t blame them for feeling that way.
After about an hour, they found the bull. There was a quick flurry of seven shots, and then I was called to the spot where he had finally died. It is hard to imagine the vitality of an animal that can adsorb that many shots from powerful rifles! His face was covered with the scars from many fights and he was later found to carry many bullets which had been fired by poachers — one was a short length of reinforcing rod, which I am told was fired from a muzzleloading rifle over a charge of black powder.
A call on a cell phone produced a trailer and about 20 men who proceeded to load the buffalo by brute force. We then proceeded to the skinning shed, where the skinners prepared the animal for conversion to steaks and stew. More than one face was smiling at the thought of the feast to come.