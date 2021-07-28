We had to descend through the mountains that Johannesburg is in to the flat plain that makes up the Northern part of South Africa. The country reminds me very much of West Texas, with different vegetation.
The main lodge is located near the village of Steenbokpan, in the portion of Limpopo province that is near Botswana. It is very flat, devoid of hills and valleys but is truly beautiful. Its annual rainfall is only about 21 inches, but it is covered with sweetgrass, which is high in nutrients and feeding value for game. The Shepherd’s Tree, Boscia albitrunca, is found there in abundance. It is a protected tree and a very distinct element of the bushveld flora. The sky is a most beautiful deep blue and the sunsets a magnificent display of reds and salmon pink.
We arrived at the lodge about one 1 p.m. Lunch was available, but I do not recall eating that day, I was too excited. Our chef was named Robert, and he could have cooked in any gourmet restaurant anywhere. He always prepared every meal, from breakfast to dinner, and did it up right. We had steak from a different animal every night. Kudu, Sable, Waterbuck, Eland, Impala and Zebra were on the menu, with chicken for those averse to eating wild game. The wild game was delicious, as were the salads, various vegetables and deserts that accompanied it.
He also told us quite a bit about the state of the animals in South Africa. We have been told that elephants are endangered and near extinction. This is true only in the northern part of Africa. In the Southern portion of the continent, the elephant population has boomed under the protection of the government and the ranchers.
There are at least 400 more elephants in Kruger National Park than the ecology can support. As elephants are very destructive feeders, they can quickly denude the landscape, rendering it unable to support them or any other animals. Because the ranchers had also waged war against lions, the giraffe population, to use one example, has grown so large that they exceed the carrying capacity of the land in many places. It has become necessary to hunt the animals to keep them from overgrazing the land and all starving together. Plus, the natives are fed from the meat that hunters harvest. And the rancher makes enough money to stay in business.
Until about 50 years ago, the ranchers viewed the wild animals as competitors for the available forage, and many were shot just to get rid of them so that the cattle would have more room and feed. Then the safari industry started to bring in tourists with foreign currency, and the ranchers realized that the animals were more valuable than the cattle. Since then, the wildlife have flourished because they can be hunted, thus have value and the ranchers encourage them rather than try to exterminate them. The government figures indicate that the wild animal population has almost doubled in just the last 20 years. I understand that the Preservationist organizations need to make us think we are saving the very last animals so that we will send them money, but when it comes to the animals’ plight I will take the word of the men who are living with the animals every day.
Another interesting part of our drive to the compound was seeing all of the businesses along the way. They have KFC there, also Taco Bell! Who would have guessed. We made a rest stop at a convenience store, and learned just how serious they are about fighting Covid. A gentleman in uniform was at the front door with an AK-47, making sure that everyone was wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer. I felt that he would cheerfully use it on anyone who did not comply.
After lunch, which I was too excited to eat, our first order of business was to meet our Professional Hunters. These gentlemen have all served a long apprenticeship, many of them starting when they were teenagers. They have learned all about all of the game and non-game animals, what their habits are and what is a trophy, what is a cull, and which one will make a good dinner. Zander Lawrence and I hit it off well, so he became my PH for the duration of my hunt. Zander has been a PH for well over 20 years. He has been the PH on 45 Cape Buffalo hunts as well as many other animals and is quite adept at finding game lurking in the thick cover that exists on the ranches we were hunting. He was constantly seeing and evaluating animals that I never detected. Often, he would point out a Kudu or a gemsbuck and after I found it he would explain why it was not of trophy quality – “The tip of his left horn is broken of. …” or “He is an old bull, his horns are worn down quite a bit.” Heck, I am old and worn down, I can sympathize with the animal, in this case a gemsbuck.
Sunday afternoon we went to the range to make sure that our rifles were still sighted in after the trip. We then went out on a hunt on a nearby ranch. These ranches range from 33,000 to 55,000 acres. I tend to think in square miles, that is 51.5 to 86 square miles! They are not hemmed in at all. This trip was more of an orientation than an actual hunt. We saw many different animals that afternoon, including Gemsbuck (Oryx), Blesbuck, Steenbuck, Duiker, giraffe, Kudu, Wildebeest and Zebra, among others.
We were tired but excited at all we were shown that afternoon. Our PHs had a chance to show us that they knew their business and we saw a variety of plants and animals that absolutely awed us. We knew that it was going to be a great hunt. We then returned to camp where we experienced the first of the great dinners that Robert prepared for us.