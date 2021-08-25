The next morning, we returned to the place where I had shot the oryx. We searched for several hours, but he was not to be found. I did find out about the thorns on the trees and bushes during this search. Everything has thorns, and all of them wanted to stick themselves into my body. If I touched a branch at all, I had to stop and detach myself from it. Fortunately, I was wearing a canvas shirt and heavy pants. Zander was wearing shorts. He acquired several new thorns in his legs, to go with the thorns from other hunts. He was very philosophical about this: “They will work their way out during the off season.”
We left the trailing to the workers on the farm, who found my gemsbuck soon after, and continued our safari. I referred to him as “My Gemsbuck” because the rules are very simple: “You break it, you have bought it.” I would have paid the fee for the animal whether he had been found or not. This is quite in line with the game animals being considered the equal to the cattle, sheep or goats that would be forcing them out if not for the income they provide.
Later that morning we encountered some Impala. We had been seeing them all during our hunt, but they had been in thick cover and no shot was available. We found some that were in an open area, and Zander determined that there was a suitable ram in the group. He was about 100 meters distant when we saw him, I made the shot and he was on his way to the freezer. Zander and Piet conversed with the farm workers and learned that they had recovered the Gemsbuck for us and it was duly cared for, which made me feel much better.
Next, we went to another farm, where we would hunt for Blue Wildebeast. The Blue Willdebeast, or brindled Gnu, is a large antelope with well developed horns that sweep down and out before turning up. It has a heavy face and a beard. The name translates as “Wild Beast.” They are appropriately named, as they are big, about 500 pounds, and have tremendous stamina and courage. The owner of the farm joined us and he and Zander chatted away while we rode around the ranch. As they were speaking Afrikaans, I did not participate in the conversation, but presume that it was what two friends would talk about on a drive to survey the property.
Late that evening we saw a tremendous Kudu, but he was hidden by the thick brush and I did not have a good shot at him, so chose to observe him until he turned back into the trees.
We were back the next morning, and about 8:30 we saw two Wildebeast in a clearing. One was a Golden Wildebeast, the other a Blue. When the Blue Wildebeast stepped out from behind a tree Zander told me to take him. Again I reflexively shot him behind the shoulder and again watched an animal disappear into the shrubbery.
Next I got to watch Piet do some tracking. He would walk along at a normal walking pace, erect and smoking a cigarette, and trailing where I could not even tell the grass had been disturbed. Occasionally he would point to a stem of grass with a little blood on it, or a twig that was disturbed. Then Zander showed me a hoof print that was splayed slightly. He said that was caused by muscle damage to the leg or shoulder, and they used that print to make sure they were trailing the correct animal.
We spent the rest of the day chasing that Wildebeast all over the farm. He joined with a herd and we never got a clear shot at him again. Once again, the workers on the farm found him the next day. Wild animals had found his body and eaten the entrails and one shoulder, but he was found and not wasted.
The return to the lodge that night had me feeling quite down, but I had learned a valuable lesion about where to shoot an animal, and had the experience of watching two expert trackers work out an animal’s trail in an area covered with the hoofprints of many, many other animals.